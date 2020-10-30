 Friday, October 30, 2020 58.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Woman Identified As Athens Park Bloods Member Arrested In Large Walmart Thefts, Leading Police On Wild Chase

Friday, October 30, 2020

A woman who was earlier identified as a member of the Athens Park Bloods gang has been charged in several expensive Walmart thefts. Police said Dimesha Michelle Kirk, 31, of 4106 14th Ave., also led police on a chase on Tuesday in which she ran multiple red lights and hit two vehicles.

Ms. Kirk was charged in an incident on Sunday at the Walmart on Highway 58. Police said Ms. Kirk and an unidentified black male walked out with items worth thousands of dollars.

Those included two computers valued at $3,000 and 100 vinyl records valued at $1,291 for a total of $4,291.

Store officials said there is a lifetime ban against Ms. Kirk at all Walmarts.

They said they were able to identify Ms. Kirk due to previous encounters with her for shoplifting.

Police said Ms. Kirk was part of a trio that hit the Lookout Valley Walmart last Nov. 30.

Walmart loss prevention said two black females and a black male stole a $40 Christmas tree after four days earlier taking three laptops from the store. The total loss was $1,617. 

The other two were not identified, but store personnel said Ms. Kirk was one of the females.

In the Tuesday afternoon incident, police observed a black SUV run a red light at the intersection of Jersey Pike and Bonny Oaks Drive. Police said they activated their lights and sirens and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. They said the SUV did not stop, and began to drive away on Bonny Oaks.

 

Police said the vehicle drove onto Highway 153 and then onto 58 North. Police said the driver was weaving in and out of traffic in order to elude the police car. Police said the car eventually drove through a Speedway and then Exxon parking lot after getting off Highway 58, before getting back onto the highway and eventually turning onto Highway 153.

 

Police said the vehicle was driving over 70 MPH and failed to stop at multiple red lights on Hamill Road. When the chase led the vehicles to the intersection of Old Hixson Pike and Austin Drive, police said the fleeing vehicle struck a black Nissan Altima that was exiting the TVA Credit Union onto Hixson Pike.

 

Police said the vehicle did not stop after hitting the Altima, and instead continued to turn left and proceeded south down 153. Police said the chase also reached the red light at Dupont Parkway, where the SUV struck a Honda Accord.

 

Police said they used “legal intervention” to prevent loss of life and any more property damage. The suspect was identified as Ms. Kirk and the passenger was identified as Shereashia Freeman. Both were treated for minor injuries, and Ms. Freeman was free to go due to not having any charges.

 

In the Tuesday incident alone, Ms. Kirk is facing one count of traffic control signal violation, reckless driving, driving on a revoked or suspended license, evading arrest, aggravated assault, financial responsibility, reckless endangerment, and having an expired registration.


Tennessee Has 78 More Deaths From The Virus; 2,608 New Cases

Catoosa And Walker Counties Have Another COVID Death; Georgia Has 1,377 New Cases

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Tennessee had 78 more coronavirus deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 3,341, state Health Department officials said. There were 2,608 new coronavirus cases in the state for a total of 259,488.

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 32 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,955. There were 1,377 new cases as that total reached 358,225 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd). III. Special Presentation.



Tennessee Has 78 More Deaths From The Virus; 2,608 New Cases

Tennessee had 78 more coronavirus deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 3,341, state Health Department officials said. There were 2,608 new coronavirus cases in the state for a total of 259,488. Hamilton County had no new deaths from coronavirus on Friday, as the toll remained at 111. There were 117 new cases, compared to 134 on Thursday, bringing the total to 12,563. There ... (click for more)

Catoosa And Walker Counties Have Another COVID Death; Georgia Has 1,377 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 32 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,955. There were 1,377 new cases as that total reached 358,225 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 31,606, up 90 from Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 1,472 cases, up 11; 23 deaths, up 1; ... (click for more)

