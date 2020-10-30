Large Drug Cache Found At 814 S. Seminole Dr.; 4 Arrested

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at 814 S. Seminole Dr., on Thursday and found a large cache of drugs.

Those inside the residence included Orion Rodgers, 37; Kimberly Phillips, 52; Timothy Raines, 43, and Cheryl Carpenter, 54.

Police said those present were read their Miranda Rights, and understood those rights.

Law enforcement then searched the residence and found methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, syringes, spoons for cooking heroin, and glass pipes for smoking narcotics.

Police said all four were taken to the Hamilton County Jail.