Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd).
III. Special Presentation.
IV. Minute Approval.
V. Ordinances – Final Reading : (None)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading : (None)
VII. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Department of Economic and Community Development
to accept an allocation of $1,448,742.00 from the U.S.
Department of Housing and
Urban Development awarded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic
Security Act (CARES Act) and to use the funding for the acquisition, renovation, and
operation of a hotel/motel to serve as a non-congregate emergency shelter. (Added
with permission of Chairman Henderson)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
accept the qualifications for Contract No. S-20-004-100 on-call modeling and
floodplain analysis services from (1) Stantec; (2) CDM Smith; (3) Woods
Environment and Infrastructure Solutions, Inc.; (4) AECOM; and (5) S&ME and to
enter into five (5) one (1) year blanket contracts with these professional firms subject
to three (3) one-year renewal options for professional services estimated at
$650,000.00 total annually for all five (5) professional firms for use by all
departments.
Transportation
c. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Talley Construction
Co., Inc. relative to Contract No. T-20-002 for construction services associated with
the Citywide resurfacing, for an increased amount of $1,181,162.40, for a revised
contract amount of $8,622,946.11 and retaining the contingency of $744,178.37, for a
revised total amount of $9,367,124.48.
d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to
apply for and, if awarded, accept a 2020-2021 Multimodal Access Grant from the
Tennessee Department of Transportation, with the City’s contribution not to exceed
$50,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $1 million.
e. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for ASA Engineering &
Consulting, Inc. relative to Contract No. T-14-002 for professional services
associated with the construction engineering and inspection of retro-reflectivity sign
project for various city streets in Chattanooga, for an increased amount of $21,314.76,
for a total amount of $75,461.44.
VIII. Purchases.
IX. Other Business. (Listed below)
? Whole Foods Market Group, Inc. d/b/a Whole Foods Market -
Certificate of Compliance (District 4)
X. Committee Reports.
XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
XII. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2020
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).
3. Special Presentation.
4. Minute Approval.
5. Ordinances - Final Reading : (None)
6. Ordinances - First Reading:
PLANNING
a. 2020-0119 Billy R. Ramsey (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift conditions from
Ordinance No. 9816 of previous Case No. 1990-098 from part of a property located at
5390 Hixson Pike, more particularly described herein. (District 3) (Recommended
for approval by Planning and Staff)
b. 2020-0027 Paces Ferry Builders (R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 7000 block of Shallowford Road
and 2301 Rivendell Lane, for R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone
for the entire site. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and
Staff)
c. 2020-0138 Jeffrey and Starita Krysiak (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1413 Meadow Lark Lane, from R-1
Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 4) (Applicant Version)
(Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)
d. 2020-0121 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (M-1 Manufacturing Zone and R-2
Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City
Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at
1706 and 1710 Holtzclaw Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone and R-2
Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for
approval by Planning and Staff)
e. 2020-0144 Ballard Development, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General
Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1500 and 1502 East 13 th
Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject
to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and
denial by Staff)
f. 2020-0113 Jarvis Copeland (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 1603 Wheeler Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone
to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning
and denial by Staff)
g. 2020-0125 RHM, LLC c/o Raun Swafford (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z
Residential TownhouseZero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at
2543 Ocoee Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero
Lot Line Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
7. Resolutions :
FINANCE
a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute the attached loan documents and any
other necessary tax increment finance documents which provide for a $4 million loan
from the City to the Industrial Development Board for the City of Chattanooga,
Tennessee, for the purpose of funding infrastructure improvements and other capital
improvement projects at three and a half (3.5%) percent interest rate for twenty (20)
years to fund infrastructure improvements within the East Chattanooga Rising TIF
District pursuant to the associated Economic Impact Plan for the area.
PLANNING
b. 2020-0143 Chris Anderson (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a
Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for part of a
property located in the 1000 block of River Gorge Drive. (District 1)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Transportation
c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a proposal with the Tennessee
Department of Transportation (TDOT) for State Project No. 33027-2225-14, Federal
Project Number NH-317(22), PIN #112152.03 – Bonny Oaks Drive – Addison Road
to west of Bonnyshire Drive – TDOT Proposal for Acceptance. (Districts 5 & 6)
d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to
renew a Services Agreement, in substantially the form attached, between the City of
Chattanooga, Tennessee and Novoaglobal for Traffic Infraction Detection and
Enforcement Program for a one (1) year period per Resolution No. 30129.
8. Purchases.
9. Committee Reports.
10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
11. Adjournment.