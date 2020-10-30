Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading : (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading : (None)



VII. Resolutions:



ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT



a. A resolution authorizing the Department of Economic and Community Development

to accept an allocation of $1,448,742.00 from the U.S.

Department of Housing andUrban Development awarded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and EconomicSecurity Act (CARES Act) and to use the funding for the acquisition, renovation, andoperation of a hotel/motel to serve as a non-congregate emergency shelter. (Addedwith permission of Chairman Henderson)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksb. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaccept the qualifications for Contract No. S-20-004-100 on-call modeling andfloodplain analysis services from (1) Stantec; (2) CDM Smith; (3) WoodsEnvironment and Infrastructure Solutions, Inc.; (4) AECOM; and (5) S&ME and toenter into five (5) one (1) year blanket contracts with these professional firms subjectto three (3) one-year renewal options for professional services estimated at$650,000.00 total annually for all five (5) professional firms for use by alldepartments.Transportationc. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Talley ConstructionCo., Inc. relative to Contract No. T-20-002 for construction services associated withthe Citywide resurfacing, for an increased amount of $1,181,162.40, for a revisedcontract amount of $8,622,946.11 and retaining the contingency of $744,178.37, for arevised total amount of $9,367,124.48.d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation toapply for and, if awarded, accept a 2020-2021 Multimodal Access Grant from theTennessee Department of Transportation, with the City’s contribution not to exceed$50,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $1 million.e. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for ASA Engineering &Consulting, Inc. relative to Contract No. T-14-002 for professional servicesassociated with the construction engineering and inspection of retro-reflectivity signproject for various city streets in Chattanooga, for an increased amount of $21,314.76,for a total amount of $75,461.44.VIII. Purchases.IX. Other Business. (Listed below)? Whole Foods Market Group, Inc. d/b/a Whole Foods Market -Certificate of Compliance (District 4)X. Committee Reports.XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2020CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading : (None)6. Ordinances - First Reading:PLANNINGa. 2020-0119 Billy R. Ramsey (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift conditions fromOrdinance No. 9816 of previous Case No. 1990-098 from part of a property located at5390 Hixson Pike, more particularly described herein. (District 3) (Recommendedfor approval by Planning and Staff)b. 2020-0027 Paces Ferry Builders (R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot LineZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 7000 block of Shallowford Roadand 2301 Rivendell Lane, for R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zonefor the entire site. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning andStaff) (District 4) (Applicant Version)(Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff) An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1500 and 1502 East 13 thStreet, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subjectto certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning anddenial by Staff) (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planningand denial by Staff)g. 2020-0125 RHM, LLC c/o Raun Swafford (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/ZResidential TownhouseZero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at2543 Ocoee Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/ZeroLot Line Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)7. Resolutions :FINANCEa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute the attached loan documents and anyother necessary tax increment finance documents which provide for a $4 million loanfrom the City to the Industrial Development Board for the City of Chattanooga,Tennessee, for the purpose of funding infrastructure improvements and other capitalimprovement projects at three and a half (3.5%) percent interest rate for twenty (20)years to fund infrastructure improvements within the East Chattanooga Rising TIFDistrict pursuant to the associated Economic Impact Plan for the area.PLANNINGb. 2020-0143 Chris Anderson (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving aSpecial Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for part of aproperty located in the 1000 block of River Gorge Drive. (District 1)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationc. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a proposal with the TennesseeDepartment of Transportation (TDOT) for State Project No. 33027-2225-14, FederalProject Number NH-317(22), PIN #112152.03 – Bonny Oaks Drive – Addison Roadto west of Bonnyshire Drive – TDOT Proposal for Acceptance. (Districts 5 & 6)d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation torenew a Services Agreement, in substantially the form attached, between the City ofChattanooga, Tennessee and Novoaglobal for Traffic Infraction Detection andEnforcement Program for a one (1) year period per Resolution No. 30129.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.