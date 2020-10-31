Brandon Smith, 35, Arrested After Leading A Sheriff's Deputy On Vehicle Pursuit, Ending In Crash

Brandon Smith, 35, was arrested Friday evening, after a pursuit ended in a crash.

At approximately 6 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop a gold Chevrolet Cruz on Wilcox Boulevard after observing the suspect vehicle driving through the center lane and passing stopped vehicles.

The suspect vehicle sped up, driving through a Chattanooga Police Department officer-involved shooting scene.

The suspect vehicle headed towards Highway 153 where it swerved towards a HCSO detective responding to the CPD shooting scene, almost striking them head-on. Shortly after, the suspect vehicle struck two civilian vehicles.

One person was transported to a local medical facility with minor injuries.

Brandon Smith has multiple active warrants.

He was transported to a local medical facility with minor injuries.

Upon release, he will be booked into the Hamilton County Jail and will be charged with reckless driving, felony evading, aggravated assault (multiple counts), driving on revoked license, and retaliation for past action on law enforcement.