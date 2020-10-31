Walker County Has 1 More Death From COVID; Georgia Has 2,565 More Cases
Saturday, October 31, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 24 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,979.
There were 2,565 new cases as that total reached 360,790 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 31,699, up 93 from Friday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 1,488 cases, up 16; 23 deaths; 85 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 974 cases, up 7; 29 deaths; 65 hospitalizations, down 1
Dade County: 374 cases, up 6; 6 deaths; 23 hospitalizations
Walker County: 1,941 cases, up 19; 46 deaths, up 1; 98 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 5,646 cases, up 83; 64 deaths; 284 hospitalizations, up 2