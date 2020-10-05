 Monday, October 5, 2020 61.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Monday, October 5, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARCLAY, RONELL HARRIS 
2506 Chamberlain Ave Chattanooga, 374043823 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
EVADING ARREST
---
BELL, JASMINE BRIANA 
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
BLACKSTONE, PATRICK EDWARD 
728 JEWEL STORE RD DRESDEN, 38325 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
BORN, ELIZABETH C 
1244 DUANE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BOWIE, RODNEY 
1003 ACADEMY STREET COLUMBIA, 38401 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BOWMAN, MITCHELL WAYNE 
5422 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
BROOM, MATTHEW BRIAN 
6929 JONES CREEK LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
COLLIER, ANDREW WILLIAM 
108 BLACKWOOD DRIVE SUMMERTOWN, 38483 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DERRICK, JALEN LEE 
9143 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DUARTE, RONALD D 
1310 RESERVE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ELMORE, MADISON 
7312 VALLEY LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
FUENTES, MABEL LUCIA 
1752 RIVERBROOK STREET PANAMA, 32404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GREENE, BOBBY NORMEL 
2016 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064245 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
---
HUGHLETT, ALEXANDER DEONTA 
8379 FRONT GATE CIR OOLTEWAH, 373639507 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
IGNACIO-SILVESTRE, ELIAS OSIEL 
1117 PARK AVE PARIS, 92572 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI
RESISTING BY FORCE
LEAVING THE SCENE
---
JARRETT, MICHAEL LEIGHTON 
2420 CORAL ROAD SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
JOHNSON, ALONZO 
2611 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JOHNSON, WILLIAM JOSEPH 
2100 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JONES, JOHN MADISON 
704 BROOKHAVEN DR CHATSWORTH, 30705 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
KATZ, SENECCA 
712 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)
---
KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374114919 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LAND, JAMES ROCKY DONNY 
4030 HOPEWELL RD CUMMING, 30028 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LEE, YONGWOOD 
8801 GREY WOLF DR OOLETWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
LEVI, WILLIAM ZACHARY 
4789 DAYTON AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LINDSEY, WENSDY ROBBIN 
3615 IDABELL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
LOVELADY, ROGER ALLAN 
3225 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MANLEY, MICHEAL ERIC DUANE 
614 N GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041221 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
MARSHALL, CODY SCOTT 
18324 HIGHWAY LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MASON, JADAN M 
5317 DORSEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MCKINNEY, LEON HOLTON 
4803 RANGER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
MOORE, CALEB ANTHONY 
4401 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE**ACCIDENT
VIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW**ACCIDENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MOSIER, JOANNA GAIL 
1060 PINEVILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
---
MOSS, ANTHONY LEROY 
4511 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
PARMENTER, CRYSTAL CIMINI 
1538 ROBERSON RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 4 DRUG
FAILURE TO YIELD
---
ROBERSON, RODNEY ANTONIO 
6 TRENTON STREET RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
ROE, STANLEY DARRELL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCH
---
STARNES, AMANDA MICHELLE 
6032 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 373433226 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
STRICKLAND, JUANITA DIANNE 
3527 FOUNTAIN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
STROZAK, WILLIAM ALEXANDER 
104 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
USE OF STOLEN PLATES
---
TALLENT, TRACEY DELENE 
7711 SELCER RD HIXSON, 373431938 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
---
TALLEY, JOHNATHAN 
128 N LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WALKER, WILLIAM CLINTON 
3280 HIGHVIEW DR LOUISVILLE, 37777 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
WOODS, ASHLEY 
2611 TAYOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARASSMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING

Here are the mug shots:

