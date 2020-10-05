Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARCLAY, RONELL HARRIS

2506 Chamberlain Ave Chattanooga, 374043823

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

EVADING ARREST

---

BELL, JASMINE BRIANA

3725 FOUNTAIN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

BLACKSTONE, PATRICK EDWARD

728 JEWEL STORE RD DRESDEN, 38325

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

BORN, ELIZABETH C

1244 DUANE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BOWIE, RODNEY

1003 ACADEMY STREET COLUMBIA, 38401

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BOWMAN, MITCHELL WAYNE

5422 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

BROOM, MATTHEW BRIAN

6929 JONES CREEK LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

COLLIER, ANDREW WILLIAM

108 BLACKWOOD DRIVE SUMMERTOWN, 38483

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

DERRICK, JALEN LEE

9143 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DUARTE, RONALD D

1310 RESERVE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

ELMORE, MADISON

7312 VALLEY LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

FUENTES, MABEL LUCIA

1752 RIVERBROOK STREET PANAMA, 32404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GREENE, BOBBY NORMEL

2016 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064245

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI

---

HUGHLETT, ALEXANDER DEONTA

8379 FRONT GATE CIR OOLTEWAH, 373639507

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.

