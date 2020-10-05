Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BARCLAY, RONELL HARRIS
2506 Chamberlain Ave Chattanooga, 374043823
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
EVADING ARREST
---
BELL, JASMINE BRIANA
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
BLACKSTONE, PATRICK EDWARD
728 JEWEL STORE RD DRESDEN, 38325
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
BORN, ELIZABETH C
1244 DUANE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BOWIE, RODNEY
1003 ACADEMY STREET COLUMBIA, 38401
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BOWMAN, MITCHELL WAYNE
5422 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
BROOM, MATTHEW BRIAN
6929 JONES CREEK LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
COLLIER, ANDREW WILLIAM
108 BLACKWOOD DRIVE SUMMERTOWN, 38483
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
DERRICK, JALEN LEE
9143 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DUARTE, RONALD D
1310 RESERVE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ELMORE, MADISON
7312 VALLEY LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
FUENTES, MABEL LUCIA
1752 RIVERBROOK STREET PANAMA, 32404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GREENE, BOBBY NORMEL
2016 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064245
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
---
HUGHLETT, ALEXANDER DEONTA
8379 FRONT GATE CIR OOLTEWAH, 373639507
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
IGNACIO-SILVESTRE, ELIAS OSIEL
1117 PARK AVE PARIS, 92572
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI
RESISTING BY FORCE
LEAVING THE SCENE
---
JARRETT, MICHAEL LEIGHTON
2420 CORAL ROAD SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
JOHNSON, ALONZO
2611 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JOHNSON, WILLIAM JOSEPH
2100 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JONES, JOHN MADISON
704 BROOKHAVEN DR CHATSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
KATZ, SENECCA
712 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE, 30736
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)
---
KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374114919
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LAND, JAMES ROCKY DONNY
4030 HOPEWELL RD CUMMING, 30028
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LEE, YONGWOOD
8801 GREY WOLF DR OOLETWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
LEVI, WILLIAM ZACHARY
4789 DAYTON AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LINDSEY, WENSDY ROBBIN
3615 IDABELL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
LOVELADY, ROGER ALLAN
3225 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MANLEY, MICHEAL ERIC DUANE
614 N GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041221
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
MARSHALL, CODY SCOTT
18324 HIGHWAY LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MASON, JADAN M
5317 DORSEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MCKINNEY, LEON HOLTON
4803 RANGER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
MOORE, CALEB ANTHONY
4401 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE**ACCIDENT
VIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW**ACCIDENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MOSIER, JOANNA GAIL
1060 PINEVILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
---
MOSS, ANTHONY LEROY
4511 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
PARMENTER, CRYSTAL CIMINI
1538 ROBERSON RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 4 DRUG
FAILURE TO YIELD
---
ROBERSON, RODNEY ANTONIO
6 TRENTON STREET RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
ROE, STANLEY DARRELL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCH
---
STARNES, AMANDA MICHELLE
6032 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 373433226
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
STRICKLAND, JUANITA DIANNE
3527 FOUNTAIN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
STROZAK, WILLIAM ALEXANDER
104 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
USE OF STOLEN PLATES
---
TALLENT, TRACEY DELENE
7711 SELCER RD HIXSON, 373431938
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
---
TALLEY, JOHNATHAN
128 N LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WALKER, WILLIAM CLINTON
3280 HIGHVIEW DR LOUISVILLE, 37777
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
WOODS, ASHLEY
2611 TAYOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARASSMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
Here are the mug shots:
|BARCLAY, RONELL HARRIS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- EVADING ARREST
|
|BELL, JASMINE BRIANA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2020
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BORN, ELIZABETH C
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/27/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BOWIE, RODNEY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/08/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BOWMAN, MITCHELL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/23/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|BROOM, MATTHEW BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/24/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|DUARTE, RONALD D
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2020
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|FUENTES, MABEL LUCIA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/31/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2020
Charge(s):
|
|GREENE, BOBBY NORMEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/15/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
|
|HUGHLETT, ALEXANDER DEONTA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|JARRETT, MICHAEL LEIGHTON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/06/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|KATZ, SENECCA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/16/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)
|
|KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/12/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2020
Charge(s):
|
|LEVI, WILLIAM ZACHARY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/15/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2020
Charge(s):
|
|LINDSEY, WENSDY ROBBIN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/19/1972
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2020
Charge(s):
|
|LOVELADY, ROGER ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/10/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MANLEY, MICHEAL ERIC DUANE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|MARSHALL, CODY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MASON, JADAN M
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/02/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MCKINNEY, LEON HOLTON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|MOSIER, JOANNA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
- UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
|
|PARMENTER, CRYSTAL CIMINI
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
- TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 4 DRUG
- FAILURE TO YIELD
|
|ROE, STANLEY DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/26/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCH
|
|STARNES, AMANDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|STRICKLAND, JUANITA DIANNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/26/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|TALLENT, TRACEY DELENE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/20/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|TALLEY, JOHNATHAN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/26/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|WOODS, ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/14/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/04/2020
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- HARASSMENT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|