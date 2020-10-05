Bradley County Man Faces Charges After Burglarizing Local Jewelry Store

Reggie Wellington has been taken into custody on charges of burglary and theft over $2,500 for burglarizing a local jewelry store.

On Sept. 27, Bradley County deputies arrived at the Gold and Silver Exchanged on APD 40 in response to reports of a burglary. After an intensive investigation by detectives from the BCSO Property Crime Unit, authorities were able to identify Wellington as the suspect who committed the burglary. Further investigation revealed that Wellington sold some of the jewelry on Oct. 2.

At the time of his arrest, Wellington had a large quantity of the stolen jewelry in his possession, some of which he was wearing.

Wellington was charged with burglary and theft over $2,500.

The stolen property has been returned to the owner by authorities.