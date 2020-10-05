 Monday, October 5, 2020 76.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 75 More Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths; Tennessee Has Tested Over 3 Million For The Virus

Monday, October 5, 2020

Hamilton County coronavirus cases increased by 75 on Monday, for a total of 10,153. There were no new deaths from the virus, as the toll remains at 98. 

There have been 9,377 people recover from the virus in Hamilton County, which is 92 percent. There are currently active cases.

There are 54 people hospitalized in Hamilton County from COVID, plus one suspected case.  Of those, 31 are Hamilton County residents and there are 11 people in intensive care. 

There were 2,489 new cases in the state on Monday, for a total of 203,699.

Tennessee had 20 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,597, state Health Department officials said. 

The state currently has 815 people hospitalized from the virus, 11 more than on Saturday.

There have been 185,221 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (91 percent).

Testing numbers are above 3.006 million across the state. 

Hamilton County had an additional 49 COVID cases reported on Sunday, bringing the total to 10,078. 

There were no new deaths in the county from the virus, leaving the toll at 98.

Here are the numbers by county:

Shelby County: 31,840 cases, up 240; 489 deaths, up 2

Davidson County: 27,360 cases, up 175; 316 deaths

Knox County: 10,088 cases, up 125; 81 deaths

Bledsoe County:  875 cases, up 4; 4 deaths

Bradley County: 3,093 cases, up 33; 19 deaths

Grundy County: 389 cases, up 8; 7 deaths

Marion County: 582 cases, up 6; 9 deaths

Meigs County: 240 cases, up 1; 3 deaths

Polk County: 427 cases, up 4; 12 deaths

Rhea County: 913 cases, up 17; 15 deaths

Sequatchie County: 260 cases, up 8; 3 deaths


October 5, 2020

Sports Wagering Committee Of The Lottery Board Conditionally Approves Additional Sports Betting Operator License

October 5, 2020

Hamilton County Has 75 More Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths; Tennessee Has Tested Over 3 Million For The Virus

October 5, 2020

Georgia Has 789 New Coronavirus Cases And 30 More Deaths


The Sports Wagering Committee of the Tennessee Education Lottery (TEL) Board of Directors on Monday conditionally approved an additional license for sports betting operations in Tennessee. ... (click for more)

Hamilton County coronavirus cases increased by 75 on Monday, for a total of 10,153. There were no new deaths from the virus, as the toll remains at 98. There have been 9,377 people recover ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been an additional 30 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,192. There were 789 new cases as that total reached 323.714 ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Sports Wagering Committee Of The Lottery Board Conditionally Approves Additional Sports Betting Operator License

The Sports Wagering Committee of the Tennessee Education Lottery (TEL) Board of Directors on Monday conditionally approved an additional license for sports betting operations in Tennessee. The committee also approved five supplier applications and six additional vendor applications. The next meeting of the committee is Oct. 16, before the intended Nov. 1, go-live date for sports ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 75 More Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths; Tennessee Has Tested Over 3 Million For The Virus

Hamilton County coronavirus cases increased by 75 on Monday, for a total of 10,153. There were no new deaths from the virus, as the toll remains at 98. There have been 9,377 people recover from the virus in Hamilton County, which is 92 percent. There are currently active cases. There are 54 people hospitalized in Hamilton County from COVID, plus one suspected case. Of those, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Selma Paty's Legacy

Much has been said of the accolades of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and rightfully so. I wanted to remind everyone that Chattanooga had its own lady attorney who made many in-roads for females in the legal field. Selma (Sunny) Paty actually began her legal career before Justice Ginsburg. She likewise was Jewish and being a female in the 1950's, when she started her practice, was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Calls To Remember

Joe Posnanski, a brilliant writer for Sports Illustrated, once posted a beauty on the SI.com website, “Thirty-Two Great Calls.” Watching the clips that accompanied his story, I can recall nearly all of them and, in truth, I still get the shivers listening to Vin Scully, Jack Buck, Bob Costas, Howard Cosell, and – my favorite of all time – Larry Munson. Joe’s piece is elegant ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Go To 2-0 With Win Over Missouri

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – 232 yards on the ground, a pair of rushing touchdowns each for Eric Gray and Jarrett Guarantano , along with a punishing defensive performance gave Tennessee football (2-0) all it needed to extend its win streak to eight consecutive games following a 35-12 triumph over Missouri (0-2) on Saturday in Neyland Stadium. The victory improved the Vols record in ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Start Strong In Missouri Victory

KNOXVILLE – Tennessee’s first possession of the second half offered a good view of where the Vols are and where they hope to be going. It was a good long look, covering 92 yards, 16 plays and lasting 6 minutes, 29 seconds. The march began at UT’s 8-yard line and ended in Missouri’s end zone. It was the statement drive of a 35-12 SEC victory over the Tigers before a Saturday ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors