Hamilton County Has 75 More Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths; Tennessee Has Tested Over 3 Million For The Virus

Hamilton County coronavirus cases increased by 75 on Monday, for a total of 10,153. There were no new deaths from the virus, as the toll remains at 98.

There have been 9,377 people recover from the virus in Hamilton County, which is 92 percent. There are currently active cases.

There are 54 people hospitalized in Hamilton County from COVID, plus one suspected case. Of those, 31 are Hamilton County residents and there are 11 people in intensive care.

There were 2,489 new cases in the state on Monday, for a total of 203,699.



Tennessee had 20 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,597, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 815 people hospitalized from the virus, 11 more than on Saturday.

There have been 185,221 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (91 percent).



Testing numbers are above 3.006 million across the state.

Hamilton County had an additional 49 COVID cases reported on Sunday, bringing the total to 10,078.

There were no new deaths in the county from the virus, leaving the toll at 98.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 31,840 cases, up 240; 489 deaths, up 2



Davidson County: 27,360 cases, up 175; 316 deaths



Knox County: 10,088 cases, up 125; 81 deaths



Bledsoe County: 875 cases, up 4; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 3,093 cases, up 33; 19 deaths



Grundy County: 389 cases, up 8; 7 deaths



Marion County: 582 cases, up 6; 9 deaths



Meigs County: 240 cases, up 1; 3 deaths



Polk County: 427 cases, up 4; 12 deaths

Rhea County: 913 cases, up 17; 15 deaths

Sequatchie County: 260 cases, up 8; 3 deaths