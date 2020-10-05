Sports Wagering Committee Of The Lottery Board Conditionally Approves Additional Sports Betting Operator License

The Sports Wagering Committee of the Tennessee Education Lottery (TEL) Board of Directors on Monday conditionally approved an additional license for sports betting operations in Tennessee.

The committee also approved five supplier applications and six additional vendor applications. The next meeting of the committee is Oct. 16, before the intended Nov. 1, go-live date for sports betting in Tennessee.



The additional licensee conditionally approved today is Tennessee Action 24/7, LLC (Action 247). There are no restrictions on the number of licenses that may be issued for interactive sports gaming operations, but licensees and suppliers must meet suitability requirements.



“We are working diligently with all applicants as we establish and support a responsible and competitive sports wagering program in Tennessee,” TEL President and CEO Rebecca Paul Hargrove said.



The Tennessee Lottery is responsible for the licensing and regulation of online sports wagering in Tennessee. The TEL does not serve as an operator, only as the regulator, in accordance with the law.



Tennessee state law permits wagering on sporting events via the internet, mobile device or other telecommunications platforms. A customer must be at least 21 years old to play and physically located in Tennessee at the time a wager is placed.



There are three categories of potential applicants: licensee (operator), supplier and vendor. Definitions can be found in rules on the sports gaming page of the Tennessee Lottery website.

