Sports Wagering Committee Of The Lottery Board Conditionally Approves Additional Sports Betting Operator License

The Sports Wagering Committee of the Tennessee Education Lottery (TEL) Board of Directors on Monday conditionally approved an additional license for sports betting operations in Tennessee.

The committee also approved five supplier applications and six additional vendor applications. The next meeting of the committee is Oct.

16, before the intended Nov. 1, go-live date for sports betting in Tennessee.

The additional licensee conditionally approved today is Tennessee Action 24/7, LLC (Action 247). There are no restrictions on the number of licenses that may be issued for interactive sports gaming operations, but licensees and suppliers must meet suitability requirements.

“We are working diligently with all applicants as we establish and support a responsible and competitive sports wagering program in Tennessee,” TEL President and CEO Rebecca Paul Hargrove said.

The Tennessee Lottery is responsible for the licensing and regulation of online sports wagering in Tennessee. The TEL does not serve as an operator, only as the regulator, in accordance with the law.

Tennessee state law permits wagering on sporting events via the internet, mobile device or other telecommunications platforms. A customer must be at least 21 years old to play and physically located in Tennessee at the time a wager is placed.

There are three categories of potential applicants: licensee (operator), supplier and vendor. Definitions can be found in rules on the sports gaming page of the Tennessee Lottery website.

For more information, please visitwww.tnlottery.com/sports-gaming


Hamilton County Has 75 More Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths; Tennessee Has Tested Over 3 Million For The Virus

Georgia Has 789 New Coronavirus Cases And 30 More Deaths


Hamilton County coronavirus cases increased by 75 on Monday, for a total of 10,153. There were no new deaths from the virus, as the toll remains at 98. There have been 9,377 people recover ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been an additional 30 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,192. There were 789 new cases as that total reached 323.714 ... (click for more)



Hamilton County Has 75 More Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths; Tennessee Has Tested Over 3 Million For The Virus

Hamilton County coronavirus cases increased by 75 on Monday, for a total of 10,153. There were no new deaths from the virus, as the toll remains at 98. There have been 9,377 people recover from the virus in Hamilton County, which is 92 percent. There are currently active cases. There are 54 people hospitalized in Hamilton County from COVID, plus one suspected case. Of those, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Selma Paty's Legacy

Much has been said of the accolades of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and rightfully so. I wanted to remind everyone that Chattanooga had its own lady attorney who made many in-roads for females in the legal field. Selma (Sunny) Paty actually began her legal career before Justice Ginsburg. She likewise was Jewish and being a female in the 1950's, when she started her practice, was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Calls To Remember

Joe Posnanski, a brilliant writer for Sports Illustrated, once posted a beauty on the SI.com website, “Thirty-Two Great Calls.” Watching the clips that accompanied his story, I can recall nearly all of them and, in truth, I still get the shivers listening to Vin Scully, Jack Buck, Bob Costas, Howard Cosell, and – my favorite of all time – Larry Munson. Joe’s piece is elegant ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Go To 2-0 With Win Over Missouri

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – 232 yards on the ground, a pair of rushing touchdowns each for Eric Gray and Jarrett Guarantano , along with a punishing defensive performance gave Tennessee football (2-0) all it needed to extend its win streak to eight consecutive games following a 35-12 triumph over Missouri (0-2) on Saturday in Neyland Stadium. The victory improved the Vols record in ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Start Strong In Missouri Victory

KNOXVILLE – Tennessee’s first possession of the second half offered a good view of where the Vols are and where they hope to be going. It was a good long look, covering 92 yards, 16 plays and lasting 6 minutes, 29 seconds. The march began at UT’s 8-yard line and ended in Missouri’s end zone. It was the statement drive of a 35-12 SEC victory over the Tigers before a Saturday ... (click for more)


