Georgia Has 37 More Coronavirus Deaths And 936 New Cases
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been an additional 37 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,229.
There were 936 new cases as that total reached 324,650 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 29,154, up 167 from Monday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 1,246 cases, up 8; 20 deaths; 79 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 815 cases, up 2; 22 deaths; 58 hospitalizations
Dade County: 290 cases; 5 deaths; 21 hospitalizations
Walker County: 1,639 cases, up 19; 38 deaths; 89 hospitalizations, up 2
Whitfield County: 4,739 cases, up 12; 61 deaths; 248 hospitalizations