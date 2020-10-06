Georgia Has 37 More Coronavirus Deaths And 936 New Cases

To The Citizens of Collegedale: Many have received a misleading communication about the city alleging massive over-spending which is absolutely not true. The Collegedale City Commission spends money in a conservative manner and implements projects in the best interest of all. These are the facts: Fiscal Year Budget: Every year, the city presents a fiscal year budget “projections ... (click for more)

When, at the end of December, the American people step back and review the Year of 2020, it will be unanimous that not one of us will be pleased with the progress we have made as the Greatest Nation in the World. Sure, the coronavirus is an unprecedented sorrow but, no, I don’t think anyone should be subjected to blame. The pandemic continues to be a world-wide disaster. We’ll have ... (click for more)