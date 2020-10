Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury:



No Bills:

1 BAILEY, APRIL DARLENE ASSAULT 10/07/2020

1 BAKER, BRITTANY NIKEA SPEEDING 10/07/2020

2 BAKER, BRITTANY NIKEA DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 10/07/2020

3 BAKER, BRITTANY NIKEA DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 10/07/2020

1 COTTON, DOMINICK MILES POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 10/07/2020

1 DRAKE, DENNIS CRAIG RESISTING ARREST 10/07/2020

2 DRAKE, DENNIS CRAIG DISORDERLY CONDUCT 10/07/2020

3 DRAKE, DENNIS CRAIG PUBLIC INTOXICATION 10/07/2020

1 EVERETT, MATTHEW CODY CRIMINAL LITTERING 10/07/2020

1 MCCULLOUGH, TERRY LEBRON DOMESTIC ASSAULT 10/07/2020

1 MOORE, ALYSSIA MARIE POSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RESALE 10/07/2020

1 MOORE, DEVIN KRISTIAN POSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RESALE 10/07/2020

1 MOORE, ALYSSIA MARIE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 10/07/2020

1 MOORE, DEVIN KRISTIAN POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA 10/07/2020

1 SKYLES, JEFFREY BLAKE POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG 10/07/2020

True Bills:

310572 1 SANDRIDGE, AVEROYAN ALDETWON ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY 10/07/2020

310572 2 SANDRIDGE, AVEROYAN ALDETWON AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING 10/07/2020

310570 1 ANGELA, DUSTIN JAY ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY 10/07/2020

310570 2 ANGELA, DUSTIN JAY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING 10/07/2020

310571 1 MILLER, GRACE ALEXANDRA ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY 10/07/2020

310571 2 MILLER, GRACE ALEXANDRA AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING 10/07/2020

310573 1 BELCHER, TERRY LYNN BURGLARY 10/07/2020

310573 2 BELCHER, TERRY LYNN THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/07/2020

310574 1 BENSON, THOMAS GARY DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE 10/07/2020

310574 2 BENSON, THOMAS GARY DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 10/07/2020

310574 3 BENSON, THOMAS GARY DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 10/07/2020

310575 1 BENSON, THOMAS GARY VIOLATION IMPLIED CONSENT LAW 10/07/2020

310575 2 BENSON, THOMAS GARY DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 10/07/2020

310575 3 BENSON, THOMAS GARY DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 10/07/2020

310576 1 BLOUNT, KENNETH ANTHONY THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/07/2020

310577 1 BRINKLEY, MICHAEL RAY AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 10/07/2020

310578 1 BURRESS, MARQUISE DEVONTE FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER 10/07/2020

310578 2 BURRESS, MARQUISE DEVONTE POSS. OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CONVICTION 10/07/2020

310579 1 COTTON, DOMINICK MILES VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW 10/07/2020

310579 2 COTTON, DOMINICK MILES FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 10/07/2020



310579 3 COTTON, DOMINICK MILES DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 10/07/2020

310580 1 COTTON, DOMINICK MILES POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG

CONVICTION

10/07/2020

310580 2 COTTON, DOMINICK MILES LIGHT LAW VIOLATION 10/07/2020

310580 3 COTTON, DOMINICK MILES OPEN CONTAINER LAW 10/07/2020

310580 4 COTTON, DOMINICK MILES FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 10/07/2020

310580 5 COTTON, DOMINICK MILES DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 10/07/2020

310581 1 DELUCA, DANIEL M DOMESTIC ASSAULT 10/07/2020

310581 2 DELUCA, DANIEL M VANDALISM 10/07/2020

310582 1 DICKERSON, ANGELA RENEE ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 10/07/2020

310583 1 DOBBS, REGINA ANN DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 10/07/2020

310583 2 DOBBS, REGINA ANN RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 10/07/2020

310583 3 DOBBS, REGINA ANN DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 10/07/2020

310584 1 DURAKOVIC, SANEL FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER 10/07/2020

310585 1 ERRERA, K RYAN AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT 10/07/2020

310586 1 EVERETT, MATTHEW CODY EVADING ARREST 10/07/2020

310586 2 EVERETT, MATTHEW CODY RECKLESS DRIVING 10/07/2020

310586 3 EVERETT, MATTHEW CODY IMPROPER PASSING 10/07/2020

310586 4 EVERETT, MATTHEW CODY SPEEDING 10/07/2020

310586 5 EVERETT, MATTHEW CODY FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY 10/07/2020

310586 6 EVERETT, MATTHEW CODY VIOLATION OF HELMET LAW 10/07/2020

310586 7 EVERETT, MATTHEW CODY DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 10/07/2020

310587 1 FARRIS 3RD, DAVID KEITH VEHICULAR ASSAULT 10/07/2020



310587 2 FARRIS 3RD, DAVID KEITH RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 10/07/2020

310587 3 FARRIS 3RD, DAVID KEITH RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 10/07/2020

310587 4 FARRIS 3RD, DAVID KEITH LEAVING THE SCENE 10/07/2020

310587 5 FARRIS 3RD, DAVID KEITH EVADING ARREST 10/07/2020

310587 6 FARRIS 3RD, DAVID KEITH FAILURE TO RENDER AID 10/07/2020

310587 7 FARRIS 3RD, DAVID KEITH FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE 10/07/2020

310587 8 FARRIS 3RD, DAVID KEITH DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 10/07/2020

310588 1 JOHNSON, JAMES DAVID MISAPPLICATION OF CONTRACT FUNDS 10/07/2020

310589 1 KILGORE, RUBY A THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/07/2020

310590 1 KILGORE, RUBY A CRIMINAL TRESPASSING 10/07/2020

310591 1 MOW, JOSEPH MICHAEL CRIMINAL TRESPASSING 10/07/2020

310592 1 MAPLES, BARRY CHRISTOPHER FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER 10/07/2020

310593 1 MOORE JR, JAMES CALVIN DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 10/07/2020

310594 1 MOORE, ALYSSIA MARIE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 10/07/2020

310595 1 MOORE, DEVIN KRISTIAN POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 10/07/2020

310596 1 MOORE, DEVIN KRISTIAN POSSESSION OF LYSERGIC ACID DIETHYLAMIDE 10/07/2020

310597 1 MORGAN, RANDY LEON THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/07/2020

310598 1 MOW, JOSEPH MICHAEL DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 10/07/2020

310599 1 NICHOLSON, JAMES ROBERT LEE ASSAULT 10/07/2020

310600 1 PARKER, TIMOTHY RICHARD AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 10/07/2020

310600 2 PARKER, TIMOTHY RICHARD AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 10/07/2020

310600 3 PARKER, TIMOTHY RICHARD DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 10/07/2020



310601 1 PARRIGIN, LONNEY DEAN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 10/07/2020

310601 2 PARRIGIN, LONNEY DEAN POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 10/07/2020

310601 3 PARRIGIN, LONNEY DEAN RESISTING ARREST 10/07/2020

310601 4 PARRIGIN, LONNEY DEAN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 10/07/2020

310601 5 PARRIGIN, LONNEY DEAN RECKLESS DRIVING 10/07/2020

310601 6 PARRIGIN, LONNEY DEAN VANDALISM 10/07/2020

310601 7 PARRIGIN, LONNEY DEAN VIOLATION OF LIGHT LAW 10/07/2020

310602 1 PEREA, PARKER DAVID FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE 10/07/2020

310602 2 PEREA, PARKER DAVID DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 10/07/2020

310603 1 POWELL, CHRISTOPHER DEMONTE POSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RESALE 10/07/2020

310604 1 PRESTON, MARVIN LEWIS FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER 10/07/2020

310605 1 RAGLAND, THOMAS JR DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER 10/07/2020

310605 2 RAGLAND, THOMAS JR VIOLATION OF OPEN CONTAINER LAW 10/07/2020

310605 3 RAGLAND, THOMAS JR DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 10/07/2020

310606 1 SANDERS, FRED AVERY BURGLARY OF AN AUTO 10/07/2020

310606 2 SANDERS, FRED AVERY THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/07/2020

310607 1 SAPP, TORI RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 10/07/2020

310607 2 SAPP, TORI THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/07/2020

310607 3 SAPP, TORI AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSING 10/07/2020

310608 1 SKIDMORE JR, DAVID CHILD ABUSE 10/07/2020

310609 1 SKYLES, JEFFREY BLAKE PUBLIC INTOXICATION 10/07/2020

310609 2 SKYLES, JEFFREY BLAKE POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE 10/07/2020



310609 3 SKYLES, JEFFREY BLAKE POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM 10/07/2020

310609 4 SKYLES, JEFFREY BLAKE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 10/07/2020

310610 1 SLATER, CHLYAMESHA NIEYAE VANDALISM 10/07/2020

310611 1 STAPLES, BRANDON DEONTA FAILURE TO YIELD 10/07/2020

310611 2 STAPLES, BRANDON DEONTA FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE 10/07/2020

310611 3 STAPLES, BRANDON DEONTA DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 10/07/2020

310612 1 STELLING, SHAWN CODY THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/07/2020

310613 1 STELLING, SHAWN CODY THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/07/2020

310614 1 STELLING, SHAWN CODY POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 10/07/2020

310614 2 STELLING, SHAWN CODY POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 10/07/2020

310615 1 THOMAS, LILLIAM MARIE OPEN CONTAINER LAW 10/07/2020

310615 2 THOMAS, LILLIAM MARIE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 10/07/2020

310616 1 THOMPSON SR, GERALD QUINTEL POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 10/07/2020

310616 2 THOMPSON SR, GERALD QUINTEL POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE 10/07/2020

310616 3 THOMPSON SR, GERALD QUINTEL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 10/07/2020

310616 4 THOMPSON SR, GERALD QUINTEL FAILURE TO APPEAR 10/07/2020

310617 1 TIPPS, MYLES HUNTER BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS 10/07/2020

310617 2 TIPPS, MYLES HUNTER THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/07/2020

310618 1 TIPPS, MYLES HUNTER BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS 10/07/2020

310618 2 TIPPS, MYLES HUNTER THEFT OF PROPERTY 10/07/2020

310619 1 TONEY, CHARLES DESHON RESISTING ARREST 10/07/2020

310619 2 TONEY, CHARLES DESHON DISORDERLY CONDUCT 10/07/2020



310620 1 WOFFORD, KENYAMO LYUMBA POSS. OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS OFFENSE 10/07/2020

310620 2 WOFFORD, KENYAMO LYUMBA POSS. OF COCAINE FOR RESALE 10/07/2020

310620 3 WOFFORD, KENYAMO LYUMBA POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 10/07/2020

310620 4 WOFFORD, KENYAMO LYUMBA POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 10/07/2020