County School Custodial Company Raises Wages To $13 An Hour, But It May Lose Contract

The firm that has provided custodial services for Hamilton County for the past 15 years has raised wages from $10 per hour to $13 per hour to try to attract and retain workers.

Officials of ABM said it has been difficult through the COVID pandemic to keep employees to clean the schools.

They said the higher pay is working and they are approaching full staffing of 603 workers.

The firm recently sent out a letter of apology for not maintaining high cleanliness standards in the schools.

School Board member Tucker McClendon said the company has not lived up to expectations over a lengthy period.

ABM officials said they were asked by former County Schools Maintenance Director Gary Waters to help the schools save 20 percent on custodial.

They said going forward that school systems are going to have to pay more to get expected top services rather than just focusing on "low bid."

Also, employees need to be making a "living wage" to retain any continuity, it was stated.

Justin Robertson, county schools chief operating officer, said requests for proposals have gone out seeking to get a variety of options from custodial companies.

He said selections will be made after the first of the year, and changes will take place June 1.

Mr. Robertson said an option to be offered is that companies can bid just on a particular set of learning centers. He said that may attract some smaller, local firms.

He said one criteria will be the hiring of minority employees.

 


Police Say Toran Madding Murder Happened After He Became Angry That Vehicle Almost Hit His Dog

Some Chattanooga State Employees Raise Job Concerns

Georgia Has 35 More Coronavirus Deaths; 1,265 New Cases


Police said the Aug. 7 murder of 25-year-old Toran Madding happened after a vehicle almost hit his dog and he became angry. A 16-year-old was arrested earlier and police have now charged Montrell ... (click for more)

Some employees at Chattanooga State Community College and community members released a letter asking college administration to commit to preserving the salaries and jobs of campus workers. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been an additional 35 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,294. There were 1,265 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)



Police Say Toran Madding Murder Happened After He Became Angry That Vehicle Almost Hit His Dog

Police said the Aug. 7 murder of 25-year-old Toran Madding happened after a vehicle almost hit his dog and he became angry. A 16-year-old was arrested earlier and police have now charged Montrell Crumsey with criminal homicide as well. In the incident, police responded to a person shot report at E. 45th Street. When they arrived, officers located the victim suffering from ... (click for more)

Some Chattanooga State Employees Raise Job Concerns

Some employees at Chattanooga State Community College and community members released a letter asking college administration to commit to preserving the salaries and jobs of campus workers. To date, the letter has been signed by 68 employees and community members, it was stated. “These are scary times for everyone. I think we all know someone who has lost their job due to Covid-19. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Psychologists Wanted

The average clinical psychologist with a PhD could make between $85,000 and $125,000 per year. Please note I said clinical psychologist. The average criminal psychiatrist could make a salary of up to $190,000 per year. The average Chattanooga Police patrol officer makes around $51,000 per year. (Salary.com-Tennessee) Why do I detail these salaries? Attempting to conjure an answer ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What We Really Dislike

There was a picture – a big close-up – of the statue of General A.P. Stewart on the front of the Chattanooga Times Free Press a couple of days ago. It appears some ex-mathematics professor at UT-Chattanooga has taken her cloak of social cause out of her basement closet and has over 1,000 signatures on some petition – that’s right, over 1,000 from our university of free-think -- ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Lose Third Straight Match

The Chattanooga Red Wolves 3-1 loss to North Texas SC began in the 26th minute of a sunny afternoon match at CHI Memorial stadium. Gibran Rayo had successfully drawn a foul just outside Texas’ box, and he set up Arturo Rodriguez for the free kick smack in front of the goal. Between the Red Wolves wall and the goal was the red-haired goalkeeper Alex Mangels, perhaps the best keeper ... (click for more)

UTC's Paris, Jones To Serve On SoCon Task Force For Racial Equity And Justice

The Southern Conference announced the formation of a 15-member Racial Equity and Justice Task Force on Tuesday. It counsels the league identifying concepts and developing actionable items that can be used by all member schools to improve racial equity and social justice. The panel is composed by a racially diverse group of student-athletes, coaches, campus administrators and ... (click for more)


