2 Youths, 15 And 17, Shot In Orchard Knob; Have Serious Injuries

Two youths, 15 and 17, were shot at Orchard Knob on Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 5:21 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 2600 N. Orchard Knob Ave. on reports of two people shot. Upon arrival, Officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and secured the scene.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with serious injuries. They would later be confirmed as non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.