Health Department Offers Free Flu Vaccines For Limited Time

Friday, October 9, 2020

The Hamilton County Health Department will be offering free flu vaccinations for a limited time while supplies last.

A drive-through flu vaccine clinic will be offered for those 18 years or older Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Pkwy. This is the same location as the COVID-19 testing site, but the flu vaccine clinic will be held at different hours from the COVID-19 testing.

Due to a limited supply of flu vaccine, this site will vaccinate Hamilton County residents 18 years of age and older.  his eligibility requirement is temporary. When more vaccine supplies arrive, the Health Department will open the service to non-Hamilton County residents. 

To receive an email notification when eligibility requirements change, subscribe to the Health Department’s English newsletter: https://bit.ly/3ivpfXz or to the Health Department’s Spanish newsletter: https://bit.ly/36NXKpN.

The flu vaccine will be free while supplies last and no appointment is needed.

People will be asked to put on a face mask while in their vehicle before receiving the flu vaccine.

Free flu vaccine for children (ages 6 months through 17 years) is available by appointment only at the following Health Department locations: 

Sequoyah Health Center (209-5490) at 9527 W Ridge Trail Road in Soddy-Daisy or at the         Pediatric Clinic (209-8050) at the downtown Health Department, 921 E 3rd St. 

Th pediatric service is available for all children—Hamilton County residents and non-County residents— age 6 months to 17 years.

“The flu vaccine is especially important right now,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “The same tools we’ve been using to prevent the spread of COVID-19—wearing a mask, social distancing, and frequent hand washing—will also help prevent the spread of the influenza virus.”

The flu vaccine is recommended for all persons age six months or older who do not have contraindications. Those at highest risk for serious complications from the flu include children under five years, adults 65 years and over, pregnant women, and those with preexisting medical conditions or a compromised immune system. The Health Department is encouraging everyone to get a flu shot this year and to get it early. This flu season is going to be more challenging than ever due to the added risk of COVID-19 in our community, said officials.

Flu vaccines are also currently available through doctors’ offices and retail pharmacies.

The Health Department will open additional flu vaccination clinics as more supplies become available.

For more information about COVID-19 or the flu vaccine, call the Health Department’s hotline at 209-8383 or visit the calendar on their website. The Health Department continues to offer free COVID-19 testing at the Alstom site seven days a week, from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.


October 9, 2020

