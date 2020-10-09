 Friday, October 9, 2020 74.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Identity Finally Confirmed Of Victim Of Murder Almost 40 Years Ago

Friday, October 9, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

The Hamilton County district attorney’s office, cold case unit and the GBI closed an almost 40-year-old case on Friday after they identified a woman’s remains as Patricia Parker’s.

 

“Back in March of 2019, this law enforcement team behind me was here and were working on an unsolved murder in Georgia,” District Attorney Neal Pinkston said. “We had an artist’s rendering and a facial reconstruction. We asked the media and community to help us identify who this individual was.”

 

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s special agent Joe Montgomery was in charge of solving the cold case.

He said closing this particular case gave closure to Ms. Parker’s son, who for decades has wondered what happened to his mother.

 

“Ms. Parker was 30 years old when she was killed, and she would be 69 years old today. We made contact with the family today, as she has a son who is still alive here in Chattanooga today, to give him that closure and to give him some comfort in knowing his mother did not abandon him.”

 

He said the cold case unit immediately began receiving calls and tips about the cold case. Many of Ms. Parker’s friends and family members came forward and said the artist’s rendition and facial reconstruction looked like her. However, agent Montgomery also said “we had other people who thought it might be their family member too.”

 

“We sent it out to the DNA lab out there (at North Texas State), and the DNA was done and we sent it off to the FBI out in Quantico and confirmed it was Ms. Parker,” agent Montgomery said. “We took DNA samples from the son, and we sent it off for DNA testing and comparison.”

 

The agent said the cold case center got at least “10 to 20” calls right after the March press conference. He also said they got a tip as late as last month. The tipster said they believed the person was Ms. Parker, and they also said they believed they knew who the killer was.

 

GBI and the cold case unit believe Ms. Parker was murdered by Samuel Little, a serial killer who is serving multiple life sentences in California.

 

“Essentially, she was out on Ninth Street, which is now MLK Boulevard, and she was out enjoying herself. Unfortunately she went to a bar and left with the wrong person, and it cost herself her life.”

 

 


October 9, 2020

Cleveland Man Gets 15 Years In Federal Prison As Armed Career Criminal

October 9, 2020

Chattooga County Has Another COVID Death; Georgia Has 54 More Deaths

October 9, 2020

Health Department Offers Free Flu Vaccines For Limited Time


A man with an extensive criminal record has been sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison. Horatio Burford appeared before Judge Travis McDonough on a felon in possession of a weapon

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been an additional 54 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,348. There were 1,625 new cases as that total reached

The Hamilton County Health Department will be offering free flu vaccinations for a limited time while supplies last. A drive-through flu vaccine clinic will be offered for those 18 years or



