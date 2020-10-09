 Friday, October 9, 2020 74.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Cleveland Man Gets 15 Years In Federal Prison As Armed Career Criminal

Friday, October 9, 2020
Horatio Burford
A man with an extensive criminal record has been sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison.

Horatio Burford appeared before Judge Travis McDonough on a felon in possession of a weapon case.

He was sentenced as an armed career criminal.

In February of last year, police said Burford kidnapped a woman in Rhea County and was ultimately stopped in Bradley County.  Wednesday night.

When he was being patted down, officers found 13 grams of crystal meth.

Inside his white 2016 Honda Pilot, police found a .380 semiautomatic Taurus TCP pistol in the center console.

Burford said the gun belonged to the woman, but he admitted he knew it was in the console of the vehicle.

He was arrested then for driving on a revoked license, violation of order of protection, possession of a schedule II substance, and unlawful possession of a weapon as a convicted felon.

That came after Cleveland Police went to the Exclusive Quarters hotel and found Burford in a room. They said allegations had been made against a man who matched his description.

At that time, Burford was found with a .380 pistol in his back pocket.


