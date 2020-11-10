 Tuesday, November 10, 2020 76.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Health Department Announces Possible COVID-19 Exposure At Multiple Hamilton And Catoosa County Courts And The Bank Of America On Gunbarrel Road

Tuesday, November 10, 2020
The Hamilton County Health Department announces possible COVID-19 exposures at the following locations/dates:
 
Nov. 2 and 3:
Hamilton County General Sessions, 600 Market St. in Chattanooga;
Hamilton County Chancery Court, 625 Georgia Ave. in Chattanooga;
Hamilton County Circuit Court, 625 Georgia Ave. in Chattanooga; and
Superior Court of Catoosa County – Civil Division, 875 Lafayette St. in Ringgold
 
Nov.
2:
Bank of America, 2126 Gunbarrel Road in Chattanooga.
 
Case investigations revealed that an individual spent time at each of these locations during their COVID-19 infectious period.
 
Officials said, "The Health Department recommends that anyone who visited these locations on these dates should monitor themselves for symptoms and get tested for COVID-19 immediately if symptoms appear. If you develop any unusual symptoms do not leave your house, except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly. 
 
"According to the CDC, symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea."
 
“As COVID cases increase throughout the region, it is important to wear a mask, but also important to reduce your mobility in society,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “The best approach right now is to limit trips out and avoid crowded areas or gatherings.”
 
Free Health Department COVID-19 testing continues at the Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Pkwy., every day of the week from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free transportation is available by calling 423-209-8383. 
 
Flu Vaccine Information:
Free flu vaccine drive-through clinics will be held at the Alstom Plant site Friday from 1:30-5 p.m. for Hamilton County residents 18 years and older. 
 
A free flu vaccine drive-through clinic will be held at New Hope Baptist Church, 3777 Wilcox Blvd. in Chattanooga, this Saturday from 10 a.m.-2  p.m. for Hamilton County residents 18 years and older.
 
Pediatric flu vaccines are by appointment only at the Health Department’s 3rd Street, 423-209-8050, and Sequoyah clinics, 423-209-5490. 
 
All vehicle occupants and accompanying parents/guardians should be wearing a mask when visiting these services.
 
Call the Health Department Hotline for questions at 423-209-8383 or visit the Health Department website.

November 10, 2020

HCSO Searching For Escaped Inmate Robert Travis Olskey

November 10, 2020

PHOTOS: Nature Lovers Enjoying A Fall Leaf Spectacle

November 10, 2020

Nathaniel Parks, 57, Identified As Inmate Who Died Saturday In Silverdale


Inmate Robert Travis Olskey escaped custody from the Hamilton County Jail on Tuesday at approximately 9:21 a.m. Olskey, 32, is a white male with red hair, approximately 6’02” and weighs ... (click for more)

Enjoying one of the most colorful falls in many years, Cathy Whiitier brought back this sample from a trip to scenic Pigeon Mountain - a spur off Lookout Mountain. (click for more)

Nathaniel Parks, 57, was the inmate who died Saturday after he had a medical emergency in the Silverdale Detention Center. He was in custody for aggravated robbery. CoreCivic personnel called ... (click for more)



Breaking News

HCSO Searching For Escaped Inmate Robert Travis Olskey

Inmate Robert Travis Olskey escaped custody from the Hamilton County Jail on Tuesday at approximately 9:21 a.m. Olskey, 32, is a white male with red hair, approximately 6’02” and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and tan pants. Olskey was booked into the Hamilton County Jail on non-violent charges of DUI and drug paraphernalia. The Hamilton ... (click for more)

PHOTOS: Nature Lovers Enjoying A Fall Leaf Spectacle

Enjoying one of the most colorful falls in many years, Cathy Whiitier brought back this sample from a trip to scenic Pigeon Mountain - a spur off Lookout Mountain. (click for more)

Opinion

A Time To Celebrate But Not To Gloat - And Response (10)

Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris are the next President and Vice President of the United States. It is a time to celebrate but not to gloat. We must work to heal the divisions of this nation. Let us enjoy this moment then let us get back to work to find common ground with all Americans to make this a better land and a better democracy. Rodney Strong Chair Hamilton ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 'Deaths Of Despair' Soar

In 2019 the wackos in Oregon banned drinking straws, claiming those plastic 12-inchers were clogging up the Pacific Ocean. So, in somewhat of an evil paradox, the druggies are now racing around like lost sheep after the progressives on The Left Coast just legalized cocaine, heroin, LSD, methamphetamine and other hard drugs. “Without straws, how are we gonna’ snort a line of blow?” ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Lose 4th Straight As Arkansas Has Big 3rd Quarter

The reeling Tennessee Vols lost their fourth straight in Fayetteville, Ark., on Saturday night. Arkansas had a big third quarter to win 24-13. Tennessee, playing Arkansas for the first time since 2015, scored a field goal in the first quarter and a TD and field goal in the second to lead 13-0 at halftime. The field goal came on the opening drive with Brent Cimaglia nailing ... (click for more)

Chattanoogan Pat Benson Authors Book On Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant changed the game of basketball thanks to his innate ability and undeniable work ethic. For nearly a quarter-century, Bryant also reshaped the basketball sneaker world. In Kobe Bryant’s Sneaker History (1996-2020) , everything from the technology to the marketing campaigns of his sneakers is examined and woven into the story of Bryant’s incredible career. In this ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors