Health Department Announces Possible COVID-19 Exposure At Multiple Hamilton And Catoosa County Courts And The Bank Of America On Gunbarrel Road

The Hamilton County Health Department announces possible COVID-19 exposures at the following locations/dates:Nov. 2 and 3:Hamilton County General Sessions, 600 Market St. in Chattanooga;Hamilton County Chancery Court, 625 Georgia Ave. in Chattanooga;Hamilton County Circuit Court, 625 Georgia Ave. in Chattanooga; andSuperior Court of Catoosa County – Civil Division, 875 Lafayette St. in RinggoldNov.2:Bank of America, 2126 Gunbarrel Road in Chattanooga.Case investigations revealed that an individual spent time at each of these locations during their COVID-19 infectious period.Officials said, "The Health Department recommends that anyone who visited these locations on these dates should monitor themselves for symptoms and get tested for COVID-19 immediately if symptoms appear. If you develop any unusual symptoms do not leave your house, except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly."According to the CDC, symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea."“As COVID cases increase throughout the region, it is important to wear a mask, but also important to reduce your mobility in society,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “The best approach right now is to limit trips out and avoid crowded areas or gatherings.”Free Health Department COVID-19 testing continues at the Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Pkwy., every day of the week from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free transportation is available by calling 423-209-8383.Flu Vaccine Information:Free flu vaccine drive-through clinics will be held at the Alstom Plant site Friday from 1:30-5 p.m. for Hamilton County residents 18 years and older.A free flu vaccine drive-through clinic will be held at New Hope Baptist Church, 3777 Wilcox Blvd. in Chattanooga, this Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for Hamilton County residents 18 years and older.Pediatric flu vaccines are by appointment only at the Health Department’s 3rd Street, 423-209-8050, and Sequoyah clinics, 423-209-5490.All vehicle occupants and accompanying parents/guardians should be wearing a mask when visiting these services.Call the Health Department Hotline for questions at 423-209-8383 or visit the Health Department website.