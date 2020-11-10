City Council Puts Stop To Idea Of Docked Scooters In Chattanooga

The City Council on Tuesday voted 6-3 to table discussion of having a trial program of docked electric scooters.

Several council members cited safety concerns in dismissing the idea.

The city has a moratorium on dock-less scooters. City Transportation Director Blythe Bailey had proposed adding the docked option to the city bike rental program. They would be rented and returned to the same 37 docking stations used by bikers.

Voting to continue discussions were Jerry Mitchell, Anthony Byrd and Erskine Oglesby.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said, "I'd love to have them in District 9. This is a trendy urban-type transportation. It would help make a more vibrant downtown and give us something to attract visitors."

She said the council could cancel the idea if the trial was not suitable.

Councilman Oglesby said he is seeing more and more private scooters on the streets of Chattanooga.

He said, "We need to regulate both. I, for one, do not have a problem with allowed the docked on a trial basis."

Councilman Anthony Byrd said, "I'm not seeing a lot riding across the city." He said, "I'm not for it. I really haven't been sold on it. I think right now scooters are the least thing we should be worrying about."

Chairman Chip Henderson said, "I don't see much difference in the docked and the dock-less. I still have the same safety concerns."

Councilman Darrin Ledford said, "I really don't see why we want to open up this can of worms. I don't understand. This doesn't make any sense to me."

