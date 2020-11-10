 Tuesday, November 10, 2020 69.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Tall Vehicle Was Responsible For Pulling Down Large Chunk Of Wilcox Tunnel Liner

Tuesday, November 10, 2020

City Transportation Director Blythe Bailey said a large vehicle was responsible Monday for pulling down a large chunk of the liner that had been installed at the ceiling of the Wilcox Tunnel.

He said truck drivers are waned about the low ceiling, but many go in anyway.

The tunnel was briefly closed while city workers got the fallen item out of the roadway.

Mr. Bailey said the city will not try to reinstall the liner, but will paint over that section.

He said the liner was not meant to stop all water dripping from the ceiling. He said, "We want some water to come through."

Councilman Russell Gilbert recommended that the city install a camera to catch drivers who harm the tunnel. Mr. Bailey said he will look into it.

 


City Council Expresses Interest In Raising Firefighter Pay

Charges Bound To The Grand Jury Against Downtown Chattanooga Protester Found With Disassembled Rifle


City Transportation Director Blythe Bailey said a large vehicle was responsible Monday for pulling down a large chunk of the liner that had been installed at the ceiling of the Wilcox Tunnel.

Several City Council members said Tuesday they want a future vote on raisign pay for firefighters. The council was told that a $3.5 million item needed for a pay adjustment had not made it

Trevan Young's case was bound over to the grand jury after General Sessions Court Judge Christine Sell heard arguments over the nature of the June 1 protest and the events that took place. Young



City Council Expresses Interest In Raising Firefighter Pay

Several City Council members said Tuesday they want a future vote on raisign pay for firefighters. The council was told that a $3.5 million item needed for a pay adjustment had not made it into the budget sent on by administration to the council each year. Councilman Anthony Byrd, who heads the councii's public safety committee, said, "We will continue to work and fight for

Opinion

Missing The Fun Times With Billie Smith

I was saddened when I got the call last week that Billie Smith had past. Billie was a true friend to our family along with her husband, H.L. Smith. Our family enjoyed lots of good times with them. We enjoyed some great meals with them, but most of all we remember the special times on the Tennessee River Billie loved the water as much as anyone. She could ride the Sea-Doo for

A Time To Celebrate But Not To Gloat - And Response (11)

Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris are the next President and Vice President of the United States. It is a time to celebrate but not to gloat. We must work to heal the divisions of this nation. Let us enjoy this moment then let us get back to work to find common ground with all Americans to make this a better land and a better democracy. Rodney Strong Chair Hamilton

Sports

Vols Football Game With Texas A&M Postponed Due To COVID Issues

Saturday's Tennessee-Texas A&M football game in Neyland Stadium has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12 in Knoxville. The SEC's

Randy Smith: A Tale Of Two Programs

The "Legions of the Miserable," aka Tennessee football fans, are out screaming for the head of Coach Jeremy Pruitt after his Volunteers suffered a fourth straight loss in the 2020 season. A loss to a team the Vols were supposed to beat, dropped them to 2-4 on the year after starting this COVID-plagued campaign 2-0 and ranked in the top 15. They've already started hiring new coaches,


