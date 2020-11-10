Tall Vehicle Was Responsible For Pulling Down Large Chunk Of Wilcox Tunnel Liner

City Transportation Director Blythe Bailey said a large vehicle was responsible Monday for pulling down a large chunk of the liner that had been installed at the ceiling of the Wilcox Tunnel.

He said truck drivers are waned about the low ceiling, but many go in anyway.

The tunnel was briefly closed while city workers got the fallen item out of the roadway.

Mr. Bailey said the city will not try to reinstall the liner, but will paint over that section.

He said the liner was not meant to stop all water dripping from the ceiling. He said, "We want some water to come through."

Councilman Russell Gilbert recommended that the city install a camera to catch drivers who harm the tunnel. Mr. Bailey said he will look into it.