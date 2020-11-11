 Wednesday, November 11, 2020 73.0°F   heavy rain fog/mist   Heavy Rain Fog/Mist

Home On Greens Road Damaged By Fire Wednesday Morning

Wednesday, November 11, 2020
- photo by Battalion Chief Chris Willmore

The Chattanooga Fire Department battled a residential fire in East Brainerd on Wednesday morning. 

It happened at 9 a.m. in the 1100 block of Greens Road, not far off East Brainerd Road. 

Responding units reported seeing heavy smoke in the area as they got close to the scene. Quint 21 arrived first and confirmed that they were dealing with a residential structure fire. 

Initially, it was unclear if anyone was inside the home so a second alarm was called and additional units staged at Fire Station 21.

An interior attack was launched and Ladder 7 laid a supply line for water. Crews used two interior attack lines to fight the fire and holes were cut in the roof to improve interior visibility. 

Primary and secondary searches were conducted simultaneously with firefighting operations and it was confirmed that no one was inside the structure. The fire was out in 20 minutes. 

Second alarm companies that were on standby returned to service. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries. There is extensive smoke, water and fire damage throughout the home. 

CFD had multiple calls going at the time of this incident, but everyone worked together to provide an efficient response to all of the emergencies. 

Engine 15, Engine 5, Ladder 13, Ladder 7, Quint 21, Squad 13, Squad 7, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, EPB, HCEMS, CFD Investigations, CFD Supply and the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue’s Support Services Unit were on the scene on Greens Road.


