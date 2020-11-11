Sean Goode, 32, Arrested In Whitfield County For Murdering His Uncle, Rickey Pullen

The Whitfield County Sheriffs Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday morning at 2785 Deep Springs Road. Sean Eugene Goode, 32, has been arrested.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Goode attacked Rickey Lamar Pullen, 59, by placing him in a chokehold. Upon the deputy's arrival on scene, Goode was still actively choking Mr. Pullen. Based on an eyewitness on scene, the attack was unprovoked and for no apparent reason.

Mr. Pullen was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.



Goode is a nephew to Mr. Pullen, and resided next door to him at 2783 Deep Springs Road. Goode had stayed the night at Mr. Pullen's residence on Tuesday.



Goode was taken into custody and charged with murder and aggravated assault.