Chattanooga State Shutting Down Main Site, Other Instructional Areas Due To COVID Spike

Chattanooga State is shutting down its main campus on Amnicola Highway and other teaching sites due to a coronavirus spike.

The community college will begin transitioning to a Campus Pandemic Modified Phase 2 Level of Operation beginning Thursday and be fully transitioned by next Monday.

Officials said, "Due to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in our area, and because we care about the health and safety of our campus community, we want to do our part to help mitigate its spread. All three instructional sites (Chattanooga, Dayton and Kimball) will remain in Phase 2 through at least January 8, 2021.

The Modified Phase 2 overview includes:

Main campus and all instructional sites will be closed to the public, unless by appointment only.

All virtual and online courses will continue as scheduled. Faculty will notify students via email or eLearn about any change to hybrid course expectations.

Services for current and prospective students will be provided primarily virtually or via phone/email. Restricted access by appointment is available on a limited basis.

All group meetings will be held in a virtual or online format.

The only modification to Phase 2 is that the Child Development Center and Food Services OMN Café will remain open.

To learn more about Chattanooga State’s Campus Pandemic Plan, please visit chattanoogastate.edu/campus- pandemic-response-plan and watch for updates via chattanoogastate.edu as they are announced.