 Wednesday, November 11, 2020 66.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Chattanooga State Shutting Down Main Site, Other Instructional Areas Due To COVID Spike

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Chattanooga State is shutting down its main campus on Amnicola Highway and other teaching sites due to a coronavirus spike.

The community college will begin transitioning to a Campus Pandemic Modified Phase 2 Level of Operation beginning Thursday and be fully transitioned by next Monday.

Officials said, "Due to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in our area, and because we care about the health and safety of our campus community, we want to do our part to help mitigate its spread.

All three instructional sites (Chattanooga, Dayton and Kimball) will remain in Phase 2 through at least January 8, 2021.  

The Modified Phase 2 overview includes: 

  • Main campus and all instructional sites will be closed to the public, unless by appointment only. 
  • All virtual and online courses will continue as scheduled. Faculty will notify students via email or eLearn about any change to hybrid course expectations. 
  • Services for current and prospective students will be provided primarily virtually or via phone/email. Restricted access by appointment is available on a limited basis. 
  • All group meetings will be held in a virtual or online format. 
  • The only modification to Phase 2 is that the Child Development Center and Food Services OMN Café will remain open. 

 

To learn more about Chattanooga State’s Campus Pandemic Plan, please visit chattanoogastate.edu/campus-pandemic-response-plan and watch for updates via chattanoogastate.edu as they are announced.  



November 30, 2020

Police Blotter: Son Of Bridge Builder Climbs Downtown Bridge To Check It Out; Police Come To Rescue Of Man Short Of Cash For Pizza

November 11, 2020

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

November 11, 2020

Man, 19, Shot On Foust Street Early Wednesday Morning


Police were called to N. Market Street on a report of a man climbing the bridge. Upon arrival police located a man on top of the bridge. The man came down and stated that his father built bridges ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 BLEVINS, DANIEL LUKE POSSESSION OF AMMO BY FELON 11/04/2020 1 LINDSEY, DIESHUNN SHUN POSSESSION ... (click for more)

A man, 19, was shot early Wednesday morning on Foust Street. At approximately 4:05 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 1900 Foust Street on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Son Of Bridge Builder Climbs Downtown Bridge To Check It Out; Police Come To Rescue Of Man Short Of Cash For Pizza

Police were called to N. Market Street on a report of a man climbing the bridge. Upon arrival police located a man on top of the bridge. The man came down and stated that his father built bridges and he was checking out the work. The man was told not to climb the bridge again and he agreed. * * * Police made contact with a man who was upset over not receiving his pizza ... (click for more)

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 BLEVINS, DANIEL LUKE POSSESSION OF AMMO BY FELON 11/04/2020 1 LINDSEY, DIESHUNN SHUN POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 11/04/2020 1 THURMAN, CHRISTOPHER KEVIN CRIMINAL SIMULATION 11/04/2020 1 WILKEY, HOLLIS EMMA LIGHT LAW VIOLATION 11/04/2020 2 WILKEY, HOLLIS EMMA IMPLIED CONSENT ... (click for more)

Opinion

Missing The Fun Times With Billie Smith

I was saddened when I got the call last week that Billie Smith had past. Billie was a true friend to our family along with her husband, H.L. Smith. Our family enjoyed lots of good times with them. We enjoyed some great meals with them, but most of all we remember the special times on the Tennessee River Billie loved the water as much as anyone. She could ride the Sea-Doo for ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Duty, Honor, Country"

Today is one of the most hallowed holidays in America’s lore. We celebrate Veterans Day as a tribute to those who have returned home from our nation’s wars alive. Memorial Day, which we remember on the last Monday in May every year, is when we cherish the memories of those soldiers ‘who gave it all,’ but Veterans Day is equally resilient because it is the living veterans who brought ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Football Game With Texas A&M Postponed Due To COVID Issues

Saturday's Tennessee-Texas A&M football game in Neyland Stadium has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12 in Knoxville. The SEC's ... (click for more)

UTC's Jean-Baptiste Picks Up SoCon Honors

-The 2020-21 season is just two weeks away. It’ll be the fifth season opener for David Jean-Baptiste who redshirted in 2016-17 before taking the court for Coach Lamont Paris over the last three seasons. He’s grown from a young guard to solid rotational piece to prime performer. That ascension is not lost on the coaches around the Southern Conference. That crew voted Jean-Baptiste ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors