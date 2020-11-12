 Thursday, November 12, 2020 69.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Hamilton County Again Has Over 200 New COVID Cases; 1 More Death; Record Hospitalizations

Thursday, November 12, 2020

Hamilton County had over 200 new COVID-19 cases again on Thursday, recording 215, which was slightly more than the 213 cases on Wednesday.  The new total is 14,432.

There has also been another death from the virus, bringing the toll to 120.

There are currently 115 patients in Hamilton County hospitals with the coronavirus, and a suspected seven additional cases.  Of those, 51 are Hamilton County residents and there are 34 in intensive care. This is the third day in a row of record number of hospitalizations from the virus that Hamilton County has seen. 

There have been 12,698 people recover from the virus in the county, 88 percent, and there are 1,614 active cases, compared to 1,530 active cases on Wednesday.

Tennessee had 3,344 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 296,725, state Health Department officials said. There were 27 new deaths from the virus for a total of 3,788.

The state currently has 1,749 people hospitalized from the virus, 35 more than on Wednesday.

 

There have been 262,527 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (88 percent).


Testing numbers are above 3.976 million across the state. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Shelby County: 41,280 cases, up 277; 606 deaths, up 3

Davidson County: 36,757 cases, up 343; 374 deaths

Knox County: 15,261 cases, up 173; 109 deaths, up 1

Bledsoe County:  1,091 cases, up 2; 4 deaths

Bradley County: 4,170 cases, up 48; 27 deaths

Grundy County: 668 cases, up 17; 15 deaths

Marion County: 970 cases, up 8; 15 deaths

Meigs County: 398 cases, up 3; 10 deaths, up 2

Polk County: 581 cases, up 6; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,339 cases, up 24; 26 deaths, down 2

Sequatchie County: 435 cases, up 10; 5 deaths


