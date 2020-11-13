Industrial Accident Injures 4 At Wacker Polysilicon Plant In Addition To 1 Fatality

Five people were injured on Friday morning in an accident at the Wacker Polysilicon plant in Charleston. The call came at 10:08 a.m.

Bradley County Emergency Management Director Troy Spence said, “Wacker had an industrial incident with five contractors injuries. There is no leak and no chemicals are leaving the site.”

Two patients were taken to Tennova and three patients were transported by air medical. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Involved in the response were Wacker Fire, Bradley County Fire and Rescue, Bradley County EMS, Bradley County EMA, Bradley County Sheriffs Office, AMR from McMinn County.

