Industrial Accident Injures 4 At Wacker Polysilicon Plant In Addition To 1 Fatality

Friday, November 13, 2020

Five people were injured on Friday morning in an accident at the Wacker Polysilicon plant in Charleston. The call came at 10:08 a.m.

Bradley County Emergency Management Director Troy Spence said, “Wacker had an industrial incident with five contractors injuries. There is no leak and no chemicals are leaving the site.”

Two patients were taken to Tennova and three patients were transported by air medical. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Involved in the response were Wacker Fire, Bradley County Fire and Rescue, Bradley County EMS, Bradley County EMA, Bradley County Sheriffs Office, AMR from McMinn County.


November 14, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

November 13, 2020

Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposure At Chattanooga Cigar Club

November 13, 2020

Wacker Vice President And Site Director Mary Beth Hudson Gives Interview Following Industrial Incident


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ATKISSON, CARRIE ANNETTE 3901 KINGS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County POSSESSION ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department announced a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Chattanooga Cigar Club at 1518 Market Street. Case investigations revealed that individuals attended the ... (click for more)

Mix 104.1 WCLE’s Steve Hartline interviewed Wacker Vice President and Site Director Mary Beth Hudson regarding the industrial incident that took place at the Wacker Charleston site on Friday ... (click for more)



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ATKISSON, CARRIE ANNETTE 3901 KINGS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA --- BLAYLOCK, BRYAN RAY 8713 SPRINGFOIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy FAILURE ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department announced a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Chattanooga Cigar Club at 1518 Market Street. Case investigations revealed that individuals attended the cigar and cocktail lounge during their COVID-19 infectious period between Nov. 7, at 10:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Nov. 8. The Health Department recommends anyone who patronized this venue on ... (click for more)

Opinion

Clifford Kirk And Rick Smith - 2 Great Coaches - And Response

These two coaches touched many lives. One, Coach Kirk, coached softball and taught many a young man how to read a tape measure and how to cut out the line or leave it. The other, Rick Smith, guided many a teacher, principal and student down the path of education. These two people were responsible for leading young people in their schooling and athletic success. I think these ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Valor At 18

Just over 400 years ago, in The Year of Our Lord, 1711, to be more precise, the still-popular phrase, ‘To err is human; to forgive, divine,’ was borne. It was in a poem written by the English wordsmith Alexander Pope titled “An Essay on Criticism, Part II,” and suffice it to say that the author explains that, while we all make mistakes, we should aspire to do as God does and show ... (click for more)

Sports

Kentucky WBB Head Coach Matthew Mitchell Announces Retirement

Matthew Mitchell, the winningest head coach in Kentucky women’s basketball history with over 300 wins, announced Thursday that he has retired from coaching , thus resigning as head coach of the Wildcats. UK director of athletics Mitch Barnhart has named associate head coach Kyra Elzy as interim head coach, effective immediately. Mitchell retires with a career record of 333-162, ... (click for more)

Vol Fans, When Will It Be "Our Year" Again?

In The Great Gatsby, Gatsby has his green light. He sees that green light every night and he wants to capture it. Gatsby’s green light is Daisy and he ends up getting his chance but he fumbles the ball and loses Daisy. As a religious Vols fan, I know exactly how Gatsby feels. Vols fans want to get to their green light which is the national title, but they always fumble the ... (click for more)


