Hamilton County Has 155 New Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths; Tennessee Has Tested Over 4 Million For Virus

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 305,120 on Saturday with 4,662 new cases. There have been 25 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 3,877, said state Health Department officials.

Hamilton County had 155 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which was fewer than the 203 cases on Friday. The new total is 14,790.



There were no new deaths from the virus in the county on Saturday, as the toll remains at 122.

The state currently has 1,868 people hospitalized from the virus, 76 more than on Friday.



There have been 268,368 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (88 percent).





Testing numbers are above 4,033 million across the state.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 1,098 cases, up 6; 4 deaths

Bradley County: 4,304 cases, up 80; 27 deaths



Grundy County: 682 cases, up 10; 14 deaths



Marion County: 959 cases, up 15; 15 deaths



Meigs County: 404 cases, up 5; 10 deaths



Polk County: 596 cases, up 12; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,370 cases, up 15; 27 deaths

Sequatchie County: 445 cases, up 4; 5 deaths