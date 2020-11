Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALDWIN, AUNDREA RENEE

4821 BRIGHTON LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BEGLEY, KEVIN SCOTT

1843 S PRAIRIE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FORGERY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BELL, GLENN VANCE

104 1ST STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL OR MANUFACTURING)

---

BRYANT, STEPHAN LANE

3104 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

CHANDLER, RYLAN C

3314 BOYDSTON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

COX, ARTHUR ELIJAH

1504 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE

2421 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED

---

DISANTO, PAUL

4168 LAKESHORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

ELLISON, RANDAL LEE

7633 YELLOW PINES DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

FORD, JASMINE DENISE

1600 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF DEBIT CA

---

FRANCIS, BERNARD

7622 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing AuthorityBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FUGH, THOMAS DEWAYNE203 CHUCK CRICLE MACON, 31093Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---GIPSON, VINCENT3303 KATHLEEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY OF BUSINESS---HANCOCK, MEGAN DENISE132 CHRIS LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---HAYNES, ASHLIE N3805 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HILTON, JENNIFER LYNNE2415 HUNT HEIGHTS DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE---JARRETT, ANGEL CHAMPAGNE2102 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063210Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---JONES, CASEY L1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---JONES, CONNIE DENISE3000 PEGGY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374046339Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY---KELLY, JOHNNY555 WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---KNAPP, KURTIS L12490 NECCEE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)---LASATER, BRADFORD C5414 WOODBRIDGE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---LEDFORD, JENNIFER RENAE1843 S PRAIRIE CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFORGERYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SUBOXONE)---LOVINGOOD, RICHARD LEBRON1020 WEST 37TH STREET APT C104 CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---MOORE, CLARISSA LATONYA4647 NORTHLAND LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYFAILURE TO APPEAR---PACK, TONY RUSSELL182 BLEDSOE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON---PARKER, TIMOTHY ROBIN286 LAKESIDE DRIVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---RITZ, CHARLES WILLIAM9520 OLD LOVELL RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---ROBERSON, ERICK CHARLES222 HEADLYN DR HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SHEALY, NATALIE E5108 CREEK BEND CIR NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT---SHEPHEARD, JAMASON MARCEL1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 325 HIXSON, 373434852Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION---TAYLOR, DOMINIQUE SHANTE254 WATERS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---VIAR, JAIME DIXON103 WEST 8TH ST APT A CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA(POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE)---WHITE, MATTHEW JD413 B LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)---WILLIAMS, DARRYL MICHAEL2112 DELANO DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062331Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEARDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WOODLEY, MICHAEL DEWAYEN3007 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073442Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC