 Monday, November 16, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Leanne Jones Plans Campaign For City Council District 5

Monday, November 16, 2020
Leanne Jones
Leanne Jones

Minister Leanne M. Jones announced her candidacy for Chattanooga City Council District 5.

A lifetime resident of Chattanooga’s 5th District, she said she hopes to become the first woman elected to this seat.

She said she has chosen to run for the District 5 seat because “there is a great need for change, not just in this district, but in Chattanooga as a whole.”

Ms. Jones said, “Both of my grandmothers lived to see the first black president but they aren’t here to see me pursue a seat on City Council as the first black woman elected in District 5. When I noticed the date to pick up my petition was on my paternal grandmother’s birthday, it was a sign of confirmation for me to run in this election.” 

A graduate of Brainerd High School, she afterward became the executive administrative assistant at Faith United Baptist Church. In May of 2019, she graduated from The Interdenominational Theology Center at Morehouse College, studying Theology. She has now re-enrolled to finish her degree in Christian Individual and Family Counseling.

Over the past eight years, she said she has involved herself in a myriad of community events. She is event coordinator for a local non-profit, Sisters Who Care, as well as a member of the board of directors for Chattanooga Girls Rock.


November 16, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

November 16, 2020

Teen Who Fired Shots, Crashed Into Building Is Facing Multiple Charges

November 16, 2020

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

A teen who police said fired shots at someone in another vehicle, then crashed into a building last Thursday is facing multiple charges. Wayne Dews, 19, was charged with theft of property, ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Teen Who Fired Shots, Crashed Into Building Is Facing Multiple Charges

A teen who police said fired shots at someone in another vehicle, then crashed into a building last Thursday is facing multiple charges. Wayne Dews, 19, was charged with theft of property, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. He also suffered serious injuries when the vehicle he was driving ran into the C&W Cafe at S. Highland Park Avenue and 23rd Street. Police ... (click for more)

Opinion

Don Hixson Had A Dedicated And Distinguished Career In The Tag Office

I was saddened to learn of Don Hixson’s death. His dedicated and distinguished career in the County Clerk’s office will long be remembered and appreciated. My deepest sympathy and prayers go out to Don’s family during this time of bereavement. Bill Knowles Hamilton County Clerk (click for more)

Roy Exum: Biden's Dance With Fate

This is back several years ago – more like six or seven – when I was talking to my son, Andrew, and he mentioned in an off-handed way that he would soon be escorting then-vice president Joe Biden to the Middle East for a week. At the time Andrew was something like a Deputy Secretary or whatever at the Department of Defense in the Pentagon and I have always been carefully courteous ... (click for more)

Sports

Owens Almost Laps Crowded Field At Bulls Gap; Madden Wins At Magnolia Motor Speedway

Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap between Knoxville and Bristol hosted the biggest-ever 604/Crate Late Model race in the state's history on Saturday night as over 60 race teams competed for the $15,000 prize. The "Newport Nightmare" Jimmy Owens, fresh off his Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model championship season, was the best of the best at what most consider his home track, where he rose ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: COVID And The Future Of Sports

More than 10.5 million people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus and overnight, a new record of 150,000 new infections were reported. Nearly a quarter of a million people have died from the virus since March, and now the death toll is almost a thousand people per day in our country. All this while the current administration has done absolutely nothing to ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors