Leanne Jones Plans Campaign For City Council District 5

Minister Leanne M. Jones announced her candidacy for Chattanooga City Council District 5.

A lifetime resident of Chattanooga’s 5th District, she said she hopes to become the first woman elected to this seat.

She said she has chosen to run for the District 5 seat because “there is a great need for change, not just in this district, but in Chattanooga as a whole.”

Ms. Jones said, “Both of my grandmothers lived to see the first black president but they aren’t here to see me pursue a seat on City Council as the first black woman elected in District 5. When I noticed the date to pick up my petition was on my paternal grandmother’s birthday, it was a sign of confirmation for me to run in this election.”

A graduate of Brainerd High School, she afterward became the executive administrative assistant at Faith United Baptist Church. In May of 2019, she graduated from The Interdenominational Theology Center at Morehouse College, studying Theology. She has now re-enrolled to finish her degree in Christian Individual and Family Counseling.

Over the past eight years, she said she has involved herself in a myriad of community events. She is event coordinator for a local non-profit, Sisters Who Care, as well as a member of the board of directors for Chattanooga Girls Rock.