Teen Who Fired Shots, Crashed Into Building Is Facing Multiple Charges

A teen who police said fired shots at someone in another vehicle, then crashed into a building last Thursday is facing multiple charges.

Wayne Dews, 19, was charged with theft of property, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

He also suffered serious injuries when the vehicle he was driving ran into the C&W Cafe at S. Highland Park Avenue and 23rd Street. Police said he was driving a stolen vehicle.

The other driver was not injured.

Dews and Jamal Shepherd, 29, had been arrested on Sept. 26 after getting out of a black Nissan Altima at the Grove Street Market that had been taken in an earlier carjacking.

Both defendants ran when they were told by police to stop. They were apprehended after a foot pursuit.

Inside the vehicle police found two Glock firearms, two digital scales with marijuana residue, and a lock picking kit that police said is used to steal cars.

Dews acknowledged buying one of the guns illegally and said he kept it for protection. He also said he uses marijuana, though he is under age to do so.

At the time, Dews was on bond for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Shepherd had prior felonies of theft of property and having contraband in a penal institution. His driver's license had been revoked. He was seen getting out of the driver side and Dews out of the passenger side.