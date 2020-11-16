 Monday, November 16, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Teen Who Fired Shots, Crashed Into Building Is Facing Multiple Charges

Monday, November 16, 2020
Wayne Dews
Wayne Dews

A teen who police said fired shots at someone in another vehicle, then crashed into a building last Thursday is facing multiple charges.

Wayne Dews, 19, was charged with theft of property, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

He also suffered serious injuries when the vehicle he was driving ran into the C&W Cafe at S. Highland Park Avenue and 23rd Street. Police said he was driving a stolen vehicle.

The other driver was not injured.

Dews and Jamal Shepherd, 29, had been arrested on Sept. 26 after getting out of a black Nissan Altima at the Grove Street Market that had been taken in an earlier carjacking.

Both defendants ran when they were told by police to stop. They were apprehended after a foot pursuit.

Inside the vehicle police found two Glock firearms, two digital scales with marijuana residue, and a lock picking kit that police said is used to steal cars.

Dews acknowledged buying one of the guns illegally and said he kept it for protection. He also said he uses marijuana, though he is under age to do so.

At the time, Dews was on bond for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Shepherd had prior felonies of theft of property and having contraband in a penal institution. His driver's license had been revoked. He was seen getting out of the driver side and Dews out of the passenger side. 

 

Jamal Shepherd
Jamal Shepherd

November 16, 2020

Pair Charged In Drug Search Rape On Mountain Creek Road

November 16, 2020

Tennessee Highway Patrol Seizes 20 Kilos Of Cocaine; Trooper Ryan Fletcher Recognized

November 16, 2020

Georgia Has 9 More COVID Deaths, 981 New Cases


Two people have been charged in an alleged drug-search rape of a woman. Police responded to a Nov. 3 call from Mountain Creek Road and spoke to the victim. She said two acquaintances had spent ... (click for more)

Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Ryan Fletcher was recognized on Nov. 12, by the Tennessee Narcotics Officers Association (TNOA) for the largest cocaine seizure in Tennessee in 2020. On ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been nine additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,471. There were 981 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Pair Charged In Drug Search Rape On Mountain Creek Road

Two people have been charged in an alleged drug-search rape of a woman. Police responded to a Nov. 3 call from Mountain Creek Road and spoke to the victim. She said two acquaintances had spent the night with her. After sleeping for a while, she woke up and found them rummaging through her belongings. She said when she confronted Heather Frank, 26, and Austin Higdon, 22, they ... (click for more)

Tennessee Highway Patrol Seizes 20 Kilos Of Cocaine; Trooper Ryan Fletcher Recognized

Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Ryan Fletcher was recognized on Nov. 12, by the Tennessee Narcotics Officers Association (TNOA) for the largest cocaine seizure in Tennessee in 2020. On April 29, at approximately 10:26 a.m., Tennessee Highway Patrol Interdiction Plus Trooper Fletcher conducted a traffic stop on I-75 North at the 82 mile marker in Loudon County for a traffic ... (click for more)

Opinion

Jim Pace: A Good Friend Gone Too Soon

On July 25, 2020, I stood on the front straight at Road America in Wisconsin and witnessed the most terrifying crash that I had seen in many years. Jim Pace flipped over driving a historic Shadow Can-Am race car, and thousands of people watching were relieved to see him walk away unhurt. Many race-car drivers have had these types of crashes. It is hard to imagine that, after living ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Biden's Dance With Fate

This is back several years ago – more like six or seven – when I was talking to my son, Andrew, and he mentioned in an off-handed way that he would soon be escorting then-vice president Joe Biden to the Middle East for a week. At the time Andrew was something like a Deputy Secretary or whatever at the Department of Defense in the Pentagon and I have always been carefully courteous ... (click for more)

Sports

Owens Almost Laps Crowded Field At Bulls Gap; Madden Wins At Magnolia Motor Speedway

Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap between Knoxville and Bristol hosted the biggest-ever 604/Crate Late Model race in the state's history on Saturday night as over 60 race teams competed for the $15,000 prize. The "Newport Nightmare" Jimmy Owens, fresh off his Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model championship season, was the best of the best at what most consider his home track, where he rose ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: COVID And The Future Of Sports

More than 10.5 million people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus and overnight, a new record of 150,000 new infections were reported. Nearly a quarter of a million people have died from the virus since March, and now the death toll is almost a thousand people per day in our country. All this while the current administration has done absolutely nothing to ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors