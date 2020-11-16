 Monday, November 16, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Pair Charged In Drug Search Rape On Mountain Creek Road

Monday, November 16, 2020
Heather Frank
Heather Frank

Two people have been charged in an alleged drug-search rape of a woman.

Police responded to a Nov. 3 call from Mountain Creek Road and spoke to the victim. She said two acquaintances had spent the night with her. After sleeping for a while, she woke up and found them rummaging through her belongings.

She said when she confronted Heather Frank, 26, and Austin Higdon, 22, they began to assault her and said she stole their Xanax. She told police that Ms. Frank held her down while Higdon removed her clothes. She said Higdon forced his hand into her vagina in search of Xanax.

The victim had several head wounds that needed staples to close, and went to a rape crisis center for a sexual assault exam. Police said the exam revealed wounds to her arms, shoulders, legs, face, and neck, all consistent with being held down. Wounds to her vaginal area were also consistent with sexual assault.

Law enforcement found Higdon and Ms. Frank a short distance from the victim’s apartment. Higdon initially told police he pushed Ms. Frank and the victim to break up a fight, but police said he later admitted to hitting the victim on the head after she tried to make them leave the apartment.

Higdon and Ms. Frank denied any role in sexual assaulting the victim. Both were booked on Saturday.

Higdon is facing an aggravated assault charge, while Ms. Frank is facing an aggravated rape charge.

Higdon was placed on the county's 12 Most Wanted List in January 2018 after he was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and other counts. He wound up pleading guilty on some of the charges and getting a suspended sentence of 11 months and 29 days in the workhouse. 

Austin Higdon
Austin Higdon

November 16, 2020

Catoosa County Completes 2020 Vote Audit With 1 Vote Net Correction

November 16, 2020

Extended Hours Offered At Select Locations Bookend Tennessee’s Thanksgiving Holiday To Encourage COVID-19 Testing

November 16, 2020

Pair Charged In Drug Search Rape On Mountain Creek Road


The results of the Catoosa County Elections and Registration Board risk limiting audit (RLA) affirms the accuracy of the 2020 general election with the net correction of one vote. The RLA was ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group is making more COVID-19 testing options available for Tennesseans statewide leading up to and just after Thanksgiving. The Tennessee Department of ... (click for more)

Two people have been charged in an alleged drug-search rape of a woman. Police responded to a Nov. 3 call from Mountain Creek Road and spoke to the victim. She said two acquaintances had spent ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Catoosa County Completes 2020 Vote Audit With 1 Vote Net Correction

The results of the Catoosa County Elections and Registration Board risk limiting audit (RLA) affirms the accuracy of the 2020 general election with the net correction of one vote. The RLA was a human count by hand of all the county’s 32,756 ballots cast. “Citizens can be confident that the 2020 general election was accurate,” said Catoosa County Elections and Registration Board ... (click for more)

Extended Hours Offered At Select Locations Bookend Tennessee’s Thanksgiving Holiday To Encourage COVID-19 Testing

Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group is making more COVID-19 testing options available for Tennesseans statewide leading up to and just after Thanksgiving. The Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee National Guard will extend operating hours at 35 county health departments, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., local time, on Mon., Nov. 23, and Mon., Nov. 30. Tennessee National ... (click for more)

Opinion

Jim Pace: A Good Friend Gone Too Soon

On July 25, 2020, I stood on the front straight at Road America in Wisconsin and witnessed the most terrifying crash that I had seen in many years. Jim Pace flipped over driving a historic Shadow Can-Am race car, and thousands of people watching were relieved to see him walk away unhurt. Many race-car drivers have had these types of crashes. It is hard to imagine that, after living ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Biden's Dance With Fate

This is back several years ago – more like six or seven – when I was talking to my son, Andrew, and he mentioned in an off-handed way that he would soon be escorting then-vice president Joe Biden to the Middle East for a week. At the time Andrew was something like a Deputy Secretary or whatever at the Department of Defense in the Pentagon and I have always been carefully courteous ... (click for more)

Sports

Owens Almost Laps Crowded Field At Bulls Gap; Madden Wins At Magnolia Motor Speedway

Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap between Knoxville and Bristol hosted the biggest-ever 604/Crate Late Model race in the state's history on Saturday night as over 60 race teams competed for the $15,000 prize. The "Newport Nightmare" Jimmy Owens, fresh off his Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model championship season, was the best of the best at what most consider his home track, where he rose ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: COVID And The Future Of Sports

More than 10.5 million people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus and overnight, a new record of 150,000 new infections were reported. Nearly a quarter of a million people have died from the virus since March, and now the death toll is almost a thousand people per day in our country. All this while the current administration has done absolutely nothing to ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors