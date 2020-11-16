 Monday, November 16, 2020 Weather

Tennessee Highway Patrol Seizes 20 Kilos Of Cocaine; Trooper Ryan Fletcher Recognized

Monday, November 16, 2020
Ryan Fletcher
Ryan Fletcher

Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Ryan Fletcher was recognized on Nov. 12, by the Tennessee Narcotics Officers Association (TNOA) for the largest cocaine seizure in Tennessee in 2020.

 

On April 29, at approximately 10:26 a.m., Tennessee Highway Patrol Interdiction Plus Trooper Fletcher conducted a traffic stop on I-75 North at the 82 mile marker in Loudon County for a traffic violation.

Upon contact with the vehicle, Trooper Fletcher observed indicators of tampering on the 2011 Audi Q7 wheels and wheel well. The driver did not possess a valid driver’s license and gave an unlikely travel itinerary.

 

As Trooper Fletcher continued to interview the driver, consent to search the vehicle was obtained after the occupant advised he had been searched in Mississippi the night prior. IP Trooper Kevin Stroup arrived to assist with the stop. Both troopers quickly observed indicators of an aftermarket compartment upon inspecting the wheel wells on both sides of the vehicle. The occupant was detained, and a Loudon County Sheriff’s Department K-9 was called to assist. A positive K-9 alert was indicated.

 

Trooper Brad Robbins & IP Sergeant Carll Duryea arrived to assist. The vehicle was moved to a garage where a further search of the vehicle’s rocker panels revealed two large compartments containing 20 kilo sized bricks (52.8 pounds) of suspected Cocaine. Federal prosecution is pending.


Catoosa County Completes 2020 Vote Audit With 1 Vote Net Correction

Extended Hours Offered At Select Locations Bookend Tennessee's Thanksgiving Holiday To Encourage COVID-19 Testing

Pair Charged In Drug Search Rape On Mountain Creek Road


The results of the Catoosa County Elections and Registration Board risk limiting audit (RLA) affirms the accuracy of the 2020 general election with the net correction of one vote. The RLA was ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group is making more COVID-19 testing options available for Tennesseans statewide leading up to and just after Thanksgiving. The Tennessee Department of ... (click for more)

Two people have been charged in an alleged drug-search rape of a woman. Police responded to a Nov. 3 call from Mountain Creek Road and spoke to the victim. She said two acquaintances had spent ... (click for more)



Catoosa County Completes 2020 Vote Audit With 1 Vote Net Correction

The results of the Catoosa County Elections and Registration Board risk limiting audit (RLA) affirms the accuracy of the 2020 general election with the net correction of one vote. The RLA was a human count by hand of all the county’s 32,756 ballots cast. “Citizens can be confident that the 2020 general election was accurate,” said Catoosa County Elections and Registration Board ... (click for more)

Extended Hours Offered At Select Locations Bookend Tennessee’s Thanksgiving Holiday To Encourage COVID-19 Testing

Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group is making more COVID-19 testing options available for Tennesseans statewide leading up to and just after Thanksgiving. The Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee National Guard will extend operating hours at 35 county health departments, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., local time, on Mon., Nov. 23, and Mon., Nov. 30. Tennessee National ... (click for more)

Jim Pace: A Good Friend Gone Too Soon

On July 25, 2020, I stood on the front straight at Road America in Wisconsin and witnessed the most terrifying crash that I had seen in many years. Jim Pace flipped over driving a historic Shadow Can-Am race car, and thousands of people watching were relieved to see him walk away unhurt. Many race-car drivers have had these types of crashes. It is hard to imagine that, after living ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Biden's Dance With Fate

This is back several years ago – more like six or seven – when I was talking to my son, Andrew, and he mentioned in an off-handed way that he would soon be escorting then-vice president Joe Biden to the Middle East for a week. At the time Andrew was something like a Deputy Secretary or whatever at the Department of Defense in the Pentagon and I have always been carefully courteous ... (click for more)

Owens Almost Laps Crowded Field At Bulls Gap; Madden Wins At Magnolia Motor Speedway

Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap between Knoxville and Bristol hosted the biggest-ever 604/Crate Late Model race in the state's history on Saturday night as over 60 race teams competed for the $15,000 prize. The "Newport Nightmare" Jimmy Owens, fresh off his Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model championship season, was the best of the best at what most consider his home track, where he rose ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: COVID And The Future Of Sports

More than 10.5 million people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus and overnight, a new record of 150,000 new infections were reported. Nearly a quarter of a million people have died from the virus since March, and now the death toll is almost a thousand people per day in our country. All this while the current administration has done absolutely nothing to ... (click for more)


