Golden Corrals At Gunbarrel Road, Cleveland, Tn. Are Latest Dining Casualties Of COVID-19

Golden Corrals at East Brainerd and Cleveland, Tn., are the latest dining casualties of the coronavirus.

The unit at 1808 Gunbarrel Road is permanently closed.

Same for the Golden Corral at 350 Stuart Road in Cleveland.

Their final day of business was Sunday.

The location on Gunbarrel Road had announced on Oct. 15 that "We are excited to bring back our full service buffet to this location in compliance with state and local mandates. For the Safety of our Guests and Co-workers, please see Our Commitment to You."

The Cleveland restaurant recently noted that its "legendary endless buffet features a variety of delicious favorites and new menu offerings for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner available for dine-in or To Go for any crowd big or small! Guests can choose from over 150 items including USDA, grilled to order sirloin steaks, pork, seafood, and shrimp alongside traditional favorites like pot roast, fried chicken, meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, Bourbon Street chicken, fresh salads, our famous yeast rolls, the Smokehouse and more! Your favorites are available for takeout or delivery plus catering, at participating locations by calling the restaurant or ordering online."

However, with the virus threat again heating up in Tennessee, many customers were no longer comfortable with the buffet option that has long been the centerpiece of Golden Corral.

