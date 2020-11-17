 Tuesday, November 17, 2020 Weather

Collegedale Vice Mayor Tim Johnson Wants More Greenways For The City

Tuesday, November 17, 2020 - by Gail Perry

Collegedale Vice Mayor Tim Johnson, who said he has a passion for greenspaces, told other Collegedale commissioners on Monday that he has some ideas for the city’s greenways.

 

He will form a small working group of Collegedale residents for the purpose of discussing those and other ideas for greenways. There will be no workshop in December, so this working group will give a report at the January workshop.

 

The city of Collegedale is amending the municipal code by adopting new editions of building, plumbing, gas, property maintenance, mechanical, fire and residential and commercial energy codes.

The codes adopted on first reading Monday night are the 2018 versions and will be consistent with what Hamilton County, Chattanooga and Cleveland are doing, said Building Codes and Safety Director Andrew Morkert. Collegedale is being pro-active and making the updates and not waiting to be notified by the state to do so.

 

At the commission meeting, a contract amendment for the Apison Pike sewer project in conjunction with the TDOT expansion, was approved. Changes were needed to the design contract that will cost an additional $126,293. The work will piggy back on the TDOT contract and the cost  will be reimbursed to Collegedale from the state.

 

The city has changed the carrier for its employee medical insurance to Cigna. An option for choosing a higher deductible will be offered this year. The city will incentivize this option by making contributions to a health savings account for the employees which will reduce premiums and overall should save money for the city.

 

A driver ran a traffic light a few weeks ago and hit a Collegedale police officer who was in a brand-new car. The officer was not injured but the car was totaled. City Manager Ted Rogers told the commissioners that insurance has already paid the city $32,751 for the car. Mr. Rogers got permission at the meeting, to replace the vehicle for an amount not to exceed $35,000. The city will have to pay about $2,000 out-of-pocket for the replacement car.

 

Insurance reimbursements have also started to come in for costs the city incurred relating to the tornado that came through Collegedale on Easter night. Expenditures from the Public Works department are high, said he city manager, because that department did the bulk of the repairs from the tornado damage.

 

Mr. Rogers told the commissioners that he believes that the federal government may take steps to help municipalities make infrastructure improvements in the future. In anticipation of this, he said Collegedale has funds ready and available and is in a position to participate in the grants if the new president and congress develops a recovery act.

 

Resident of Collegedale Johnny Hoskins, came to the meeting to ask if the commissioners would consider lighting the dog park. The peak times for use of the park is 5-7 p.m., he said, and during fall and winter it is dark by that time. Discussion of this idea will be put on the agenda for the next commission workshop.

 

Mr. Hoskins, who ran for a commission seat in the 2020 election, congratulated  Mayor Katie Lamb, Vice Mayor Tim Johnson and Commissioner Debbie Baker for running honest and clean campaigns, and for winning their races to continue to serve as Collegedale commissioners.


County Schools, Health Department Outline New Quarantine Process

With an increase in coronavirus cases and contacts in both public and private schools, the Health Department and Hamilton County Schools worked together to streamline the quarantine process. A quarantine would be required if, in the course of a COVID-19 investigation, the Health Department and Hamilton County Schools make a determination that a student is a close contact with a ... (click for more)

3 Arrested In Dade County On Methamphetamine Charges

Three people were arrested in Dade County on Nov. 12 after 55 grams of methamphetamine were seized from a routine traffic stop. A car was stopped on I-24 after improperly changing lanes. During the traffic stop, officers discovered the large amount of methamphetamine, a firearm, digital scales, and marijuana. Jennifer Bolton, 39, of Whitwell, Matthew Bragg, 32, of Sequatchie, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Jim Pace: A Good Friend Gone Too Soon

On July 25, 2020, I stood on the front straight at Road America in Wisconsin and witnessed the most terrifying crash that I had seen in many years. Jim Pace flipped over driving a historic Shadow Can-Am race car, and thousands of people watching were relieved to see him walk away unhurt. Many race-car drivers have had these types of crashes. It is hard to imagine that, after living ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: COVID Up Real Close

When life dealt me a tough hand to play last December, and my right leg had to be amputated due to infection, I had no idea how quickly or as desperately I would need to rely on another. But several years before, the good Lord delivered to me a great friend. Just as Robinson Crusoe relied on his sidekick “Man Friday” in the timeless novel Daniel Defoe penned in 1719, I too have ... (click for more)

Sports

Rhyne Howard Named To Naismith Trophy Watch List

University of Kentucky women’s basketball star guard Rhyne Howard has added another preseason watch list to her name as she headlines the 2021 Women’s Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Watch List, which was announced Tuesday. Howard is one of 50 players on the preseason list after being named a finalist for the award last season. The midseason 30 team will be announced in early ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Coaches On The Hot Seat

Back in the summer when we didn't know if we would even have college football in 2020, I figured every coach would have a free pass to 2021. After all, who could realistically coach with the added pressure of COVID-19 staring them in the face. Boy was I ever wrong. South Carolina's firing of Coach Will Muschamp this week has started moving the coaching carousel and there could be ... (click for more)


