Pandemic Brought $185 Million Revenue Hit To TVA, But Many Expenses Were Lower

The Tennessee Valley Authority reported $10.2 billion in total operating revenues on more than 151 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity sales for the fiscal year 2020. Sales of electricity were about five percent lower compared to the prior year due to overall milder weather and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total operating revenues decreased about nine percent from the prior year driven primarily by lower sales volume, lower effective base rates, and lower fuel cost recovery revenues.

TVA estimates base revenues were approximately $185 million lower due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TVA’s fuel, purchased power, operating and maintenance, tax equivalents, and interest expense were all lower in 2020 than in 2019. TVA’s fuel and purchased power expense was 15 percent lower year-over-year, primarily driven by lower effective fuel rates and lower energy sales due to impacts of milder weather and COVID-19, as well as the increased generation of nuclear power.

“TVA’s strong financial position helped us absorb the impacts of the pandemic in 2020 and still provide extra support for our customers,” said Jeff Lyash, TVA president and chief executive officer. “And TVA was in a position to reduce effective power rates for customers for 2021, when our communities need relief the most. This would not have been possible without the ongoing financial discipline of our employees.”

Operating and maintenance expense was $370 million lower, driven primarily by less project write-offs and regulatory asset recovery for certain environmental cleanup costs that did not occur in the current year. TVA continues to implement various cost savings initiatives in response to the COVID-19 impacts.

Interest expense was $1,142 million in 2020, which was a five percent decrease from 2019, driven by lower average debt balances. TVA’s debt has decreased to the lowest level in over 30 years.

“TVA is one of the most competitive utilities in the nation, as our results through 2020 demonstrate,” said John Thomas, TVA’s chief financial officer. “The effective rate our customers pay is among the lowest in the country, and has been stable for the past seven years even while we have reduced debt by $6 billion and invested over $15 billion in the power system - and we remain on target to keep rates stable for this decade.”

Additional highlights from TVA’s fiscal year 2020 include: