CARTA Continues To Operate On Reduced Level

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Due to the increased cases of COVID-19 in the community, CARTA will continue to operate on reduced levels of service until next year.  CARTA’s fixed route bus service is currently operating on Saturday schedules Monday through Saturday with the last trip from downtown at 9:30 p.m., and on regular Sunday schedules.  CARTA will continue to provide rear door boarding and waive bus fares during this time. 

Effective on Sunday, the Downtown Shuttle will operate from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.  The North Shore Shuttle will operate from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Also effective on Sunday, facial coverings will be required on all CARTA buses.  Masks will be available on the buses.

CARTA will also use extra vehicles on the bus routes as much as possible, as passenger capacity is also reduced for customers’ and operators’ safety.

Additional information on CARTA’s routes, schedules and services may be obtained by calling the CARTA Information Line at (423) 629-1473 or by visiting the CARTA website at www.gocarta.org.


The Hamilton County Health Department will be offering a free, drive-through one-day flu vaccination clinic while supplies last: The clinic will be on Thursday, from 12–5 p.m. at the Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, Tn. 37402. It is open to anyone 18 years or older, not just residents of Hamilton County (see below for pediatric flu vaccine locations), ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLISON, JEFFERY BERNARD 30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT --- APPUGLIESE, JOSEPH FRANKLIN 3612 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATAION OF PROBATION ... (click for more)

Jim Pace: A Good Friend Gone Too Soon

On July 25, 2020, I stood on the front straight at Road America in Wisconsin and witnessed the most terrifying crash that I had seen in many years. Jim Pace flipped over driving a historic Shadow Can-Am race car, and thousands of people watching were relieved to see him walk away unhurt. Many race-car drivers have had these types of crashes. It is hard to imagine that, after living ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mental Health Is Urgent

I’ll admit it; I don’t know if the claims of election fraud are going anywhere. I am satisfied that the majority of clear-headed Americans know that in a nation where we have 331.7 million people, the fact 6.4 million are incarcerated – that’s 665 per every 100,000 of us – assures us we’ve got law-breakers of every stripe. Politics is one of America’s roughest rivers and there are ... (click for more)

More Honors For Former Bradley Central Standout Rhyne Howard

Another hour, another preseason honor for University of Kentucky women’s basketball junior guard Rhyne Howard, who has been named the Southeastern Conference Preseason Player of the Year as voted on by league coaches. Howard was also named to the Preseason All-SEC Team, while the Wildcats were tabbed to finish second in the conference standings. Last season, Howard was named ... (click for more)

UTC Women Cancel First Two Basketball Games Due To Covid-19 Positives

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball program has paused team activity due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. As a result of the two-week quarantine and isolation for a number of student-athletes, the first two games of the 2020-21 season are canceled. This includes the Nov. 29 home opener against Tennessee Tech. Fans who purchased tickets ... (click for more)


