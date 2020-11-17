Authorities Capture Man Long Sought By Law Enforcement In Rhea County

Detectives from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST) on Tuesday at approximately 7:30 p.m. tracked a wanted fugitive to a location in the Morgantown Community of Rhea County. HCSO FAST detectives, assisted by Rhea County Sheriff’s Office, were able to take Steve Randell Travis, 54, into custody without incident.





He was being transported to Hamilton County where he was to be booked on the following warrants:





Criminal trespassing

Evading arrest

Felony evading arrest

Felony reckless endangerment

Driving on a revoked license

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Aggravated burglary (Occupied Habitation)

Two counts of theft of property.

Travis has additional warrants with the city of Soddy Daisy and Rhea County dating back to 2018.

Travis was added to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted on Oct. 8 after escaping an arrest attempt and becoming a person of interest in several theft and burglary cases in northern Hamilton County. Considerable effort went into locating Travis as the HCSO Fugitive and Patrol Divisions followed up on frequent sightings reported by residents of the Harrison community.





During the six-week investigation leading up to Travis’ arrest, multiple HCSO divisions assisted in the search for Travis, including the Unmanned Aerial Systems Unit (UAS), SWAT, K-9 Division, and School Resource Officer (SRO) Division. Assistance was also provided by the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, and TDOC Apprehension Enforcement Unit at various points during the investigation.

Travis has an extensive record dating back to 1991 - mostly burglary cases.





Chief Deputy Austin Garrett said, “This wanted suspect has caused a lot of anxiety and concern in our community. I am very proud of our personnel, especially our FAST team detectives, along with our law enforcement partners, who worked tirelessly to apprehend this Top 12 Most Wanted suspect. This apprehension and their work exemplify our agency’s commitment to the communities we serve.”