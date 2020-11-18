Red Bank Has Plan To Extend Sidewalks To The Stringers Ridge Tunnel; 3 New Commissioners To Be Sworn In On Dec. 2

Red Bank would like to install sidewalks along Dayton Boulevard from Signal Mountain Road to the Stringers Ridge Tunnel and will be applying for a multimodal access grant from TDOT to help pay for the project that will also add a traffic signal at the intersection of Dayton Boulevard and Ashmore Avenue. If the grant is received, it will pay 95 percent - up to $950,000 - and the city will be responsible for five percent - up to $47,500 - of the total cost of the project that is estimated to be $1,132,356. A multimodal grant supports transportation needs of pedestrians, bicyclists and transit users by providing infrastructure improvements.

Another infrastructure improvement, paving Dayton Boulevard from Greenleaf Street to Browntown Road and making signalization upgrades there, had originally been scheduled to be complete by the end of December this year. That work was also being done with a TDOT transportation improvement grant. Due to COVID-19 delays, a new completion date extension will be requested. At the commission meeting Tuesday night, approval was given for City Manager Tim Thornbury to request an amendment to the contract with TDOT for the completion date to be moved to the end of December 2021.

Each year Red Bank outsources temporary labor services to pick up leaves in the fall. Mayor Ruth Jeno said outsourcing this service costs less than having pubic works employees do it. The commission approved spending not to exceed $18,000 for this work.

A resolution was passed to proclaim Saturday, Nov. 28, as Small Business Saturday within the city of Red Bank. Both the city and small businesses will benefit from the promotion, said the mayor.

Mayor Jeno thanked Commissioner Tyler Howell for representing Red Bank on the WWTA board for the past several years, saying his service was very much appreciated. Commissioner Howell has resigned from that position.

The Red Bank Food Pantry’s new winter hours are from 4:30 to 6 p.m. beginning Thursday. The mayor said that the last day it was opened, the food pantry served 800 individuals. She said that both volunteers and donations are needed and that they will be working in small groups of three people to provide for social distancing. Businesses that would like to help with monetary donations can contact Ken Sauer at the Red Bank United Methodist Church.

Red Bank Seniors on the Go has started meeting again on Mondays and Thursdays, while practicing social distancing and wearing masks. Benchmark Physical Therapy is providing a therapist to direct one-hour exercise classes.

Commissioner Howell said that the Red Bank Lions Club is holding its annual pecan sale from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Saturday at the club located at 3704 Dayton Blvd. All proceeds will go back into the community. The club also is having a clothing drive for homeless clients, said the commissioner. Donated items can be dropped off at the clubhouse.

Mayor Jeno congratulated three newly elected commissioners - Holly Berry, Stefanie Dalton and Pete Phillips. They will be sworn in at the next commission meeting. The date for that meeting has been moved to Wednesday, Dec. 2, because the new commissioners will be in a training session on Dec. 1. The agenda work session will take place at 5:30 p.m. and the commission meeting will be at 6 p.m. that day at the community center.