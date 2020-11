Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLISON, CODI CECILIA

4634 SABLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FALSE REPORTS

---

ASHLEY, VIRGIL JAMAR

4860 PAWNEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

---

BEENE, CHANCEY SHERRON

657 PIKEVILLE AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BELL, JON MARTIN

915 S SEMINOLE DRIVE APT 2 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (BODILY INJURY)

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

BITTENBENDER, GARRETT SPENCER

6200 HOLIDAY DR EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED BURGLAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT

---

BOWMAN, RICHARD LEVON

23 CHICKASAW LANE DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PROBATION VIOLATION

---

BROOKS, ANTHONY J

1902 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BURTON, ASHLEY RENEE

4029 BUCKNER LANE OOLTWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000

---

CAMP, DEREK MICHAEL

94 TWIN LAKE RD MENLO, 30731

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

COLLINS, DONTRAY KATREEC

9103 MISTYRIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

DANIELS, CHARLES

807 MOSS ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DILLARD, LAMAR ANTWOINE

926 W 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ECHOLS, DAVID MAURICE

6218 TALLADEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

EVERETT, MATTHEW

4145 RINGOLD RD APT B14 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

FELLMY, DAVID K

11229 HIXSON PIKE RT 9 SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

---

FRANCIS, MITCHELL COULTON

416 HERRON RD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

---

GANN, MATTIE MICHELLE

109 ARMSTRONG FERRY RD APT 5 DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

GASTANETA, SEANN DANIEL

40 DEAKINS DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HALFACRE, RICKY

5013 GREENVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HICKEY, AUSTIN GARRETT

1820 SASSAFRAS LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK

2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

---

JAVIER-NEFLALI, MACORIO CHAN

2807 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071602

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

---

JOHNSON, LATONYA MICHELLE

1609 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JOHNSON, TYRAENA LABRIESHA

2615 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062475

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

LEWIS, JAMES EARL

3327 CENTER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MAHAN, CHRISTINA LYNN

7139 GAMBLE RD GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

MARTER, JULIAN HOUSTON

10825 SOUTH BEND RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

MICHIE, TEONTE PAULETTE

611 DODSON AVE Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CHILD NEGLECT

---

MILLWOOD, KATELAND A

1017 PALMER AVENUE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

---

MONTGOMERY, SPENCER RAY

1801 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

MORGAN, COREY JA-MICHAEL

4420 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101724

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

NELSON, QUINTRELL JAQIES

2112 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043118

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

---

NICHOLAS SANUM, DAVID EMANUEL

1514 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI)

---

NICHOLS, BRANDON LEE

324 HIDEAWAY LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

---

PALMER, COLLIN J

1110 BREANTLEY HAVEN HOUSTON, 77375

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

PALMER, STANLEY REX

3716 MOUNT VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (BODILY INJURY)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

PARTAIN, DAVID ALLEN

1853 CLIFT ELDRIDGE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

PATILLO, ERNEST HOWARD

3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON (STOLEN GUN)---POWELL, DARRELL MATTHEW9224 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000---PYBURN, TONY C727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFORGERY---RANDALL, THOMAS JOSEPH3090 Worley Chapel Rd Trenton, 30752Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---REYNOLDS, RICHARD K6654 VAUGHN RD CANTON, 30115Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---RICHARDSON, ASHLEY NICOLE1421 CHOATE ROAD UNIT 5 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SLEDGE, RAY ANTHONY1138 1//2 MISSISSIPPI AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---SMITH, SARAH J1745 OLD PARKS MILL ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VEHICULAR HOMICIDE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VEHICULAR HOMICIDE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---SMITTY, ANIKIN JAMES6603 VADEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TAYLOR, KRISTINA DIANE1324 KOBLAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TRAVIS, STEVE RANDELL145 OLD SCHOOL RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGEVADING ARRESTFELONY EVADING ARRESTFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WHITECOTTON, CHARLES J8641 EAST RIDGE TRAIL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYFORGERY