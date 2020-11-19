 Thursday, November 19, 2020 Weather

Former HCSO Deputy Charles Whitecotton Indicted By Grand Jury

Thursday, November 19, 2020
Charles Whitecotton
Charles Whitecotton

A former Hamilton County deputy has been indicted for theft and forgery.

 

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said it initiated an internal affairs investigation and a criminal investigation on March 4, involving allegations of misconduct by Deputy Charles Jason Whitecotton.

 

Whitecotton served as the school resource officer for Red Bank High School until his suspension in March, due to the fact he was under both ongoing criminal and internal investigations. 

 

After an internal affairs investigation was concluded on July 14, the allegations against Whitecotton were sustained.

A Loudermill hearing was scheduled for him; however he resigned on Oct. 1, prior to his hearing date. 

 

The criminal investigation regarding Whitecotton was concluded and the investigative findings were provided to the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office for review. The Hamilton County Grand Jury returned two criminal indictments on Nov. 10. Criminal charges brought against Whitecotton via indictment include theft of property over $1,000 and forgery. 

 

On Wednesday, Charles Jason Whitecotton, turned himself into the Hamilton County Jail on outstanding arrest warrants. 


