Coppinger Extends County Mask Mandate Through Jan. 15 As Speakers Deplore Rising COVID Cases

County Mayor Jim Coppinger on Thursday said he is extending the mask mandate in Hamilton County through Jan. 15.

He did so as several physicians at a press conference deplored rising virus cases and other speakers told of the effect the virus has had on their families.

The county mayor said, "We are asking that the public cooperate. We are pleading with you. Don't let your guard down."

Dr. David Bruce said he believe vaccines are months away and "we are at a terrible crossroads." Citing his involvement and that of his wife at Perdue University, he said steps can be taken to slow down the spread - including wearing masks.

He said, "Let's do this in 2020 and then let's celebrate like crazy in 2021."

An infectious disease specialist said, "Right now we do have the capacity (for the rising number of COVID patients), but it's getting tenuous." He said it is expected that the cases will continue to rise over at least the next two weeks.

Saying much of the current spread involves people in small gatherings indoors, he said, "What we do sets the trajectory of what will happen in Hamilton County."