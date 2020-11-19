 Thursday, November 19, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Coppinger Extends County Mask Mandate Through Jan. 15 As Speakers Deplore Rising COVID Cases

Thursday, November 19, 2020

County Mayor Jim Coppinger on Thursday said he is extending the mask mandate in Hamilton County through Jan. 15.

He did so as several physicians at a press conference deplored rising virus cases and other speakers told of the effect the virus has had on their families.

The county mayor said, "We are asking that the public cooperate. We are pleading with you. Don't let your guard down."

Dr. David Bruce said he believe vaccines are months away and "we are at a terrible crossroads." Citing his involvement and that of his wife at Perdue University, he said steps can be taken to slow down the spread - including wearing masks.

He said, "Let's do this in 2020 and then let's celebrate like crazy in 2021."

An infectious disease specialist said, "Right now we do have the capacity (for the rising number of COVID patients), but it's getting tenuous." He said it is expected that the cases will continue to rise over at least the next two weeks.

Saying much of the current spread involves people in small gatherings indoors, he said, "What we do sets the trajectory of what will happen in Hamilton County."

 

 

 


November 30, 2020

Police Blotter: Citizens Deal With Naked Neighbors, Pant-Less Women Porch Thieves And Intruder Making Cat Noises

November 19, 2020

Former HCSO Deputy Charles Whitecotton Indicted By Grand Jury

November 19, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Police were called by a woman on Bonny Oaks Drive who said she lived in a townhome and that her neighbor was standing in his patio window door naked when she was heading out to walk her dog. ... (click for more)

A former Hamilton County deputy has been indicted for theft and forgery. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said it initiated an internal affairs investigation and a criminal investigation ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Citizens Deal With Naked Neighbors, Pant-Less Women Porch Thieves And Intruder Making Cat Noises

Police were called by a woman on Bonny Oaks Drive who said she lived in a townhome and that her neighbor was standing in his patio window door naked when she was heading out to walk her dog. The woman said she called for her husband and the man ran back inside his home and closed the blinds. The woman said she needed a report made for the property owner. The woman said she was new ... (click for more)

Former HCSO Deputy Charles Whitecotton Indicted By Grand Jury

A former Hamilton County deputy has been indicted for theft and forgery. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said it initiated an internal affairs investigation and a criminal investigation on March 4, involving allegations of misconduct by Deputy Charles Jason Whitecotton. Whitecotton served as the school resource officer for Red Bank High School until his suspension ... (click for more)

Opinion

Marsha, Marsha, Marsha - And Response

While 250,000 US families will have an empty chair at Thanksgiving this year due to COVID, Senator Marsha Blackburn is concerned about Chattanooga’s relationship with our Sister City: Wuxi, China. According to her, Chattanoogans are victims of “espionage” by that sister city. Instead of working to get federal aid to keep our restaurants open, instead of working to get ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: One Week From Today

I received an email from the Times Free Press on Wednesday that informed me the “semifinalists” in the newspaper’s ”Best Side Dish” for next Thursday’s Thanksgiving feast were mashed potatoes and dressing. While I enjoy both very much, I can never remember eating mashed potatoes on Thanksgiving Day. Dressing, oh sure, But when I was growing up, our dressing was always loaded with ... (click for more)

Sports

Hunter Gamble Returns To Mocs' Wrestling Staff

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head wrestling coach Kyle Ruschell announced the hiring of Hunter Gamble as assistant coach today. Gamble takes over for Mike Hatcher, who stepped down in October. Gamble was previously on Ruschell's for his first season at UTC in 2018-19. Together, they guided the Mocs to a share of the 2019 Southern Conference regular season title. ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Always "Fear The Fro"

Several years ago there was a T-shirt going around in the East Ridge community and beyond with a silhouette of Coach Catherine Neely's curly head on it, and the caption on the shirt said, "Fear The Fro." It was toward the end of Coach Neely's career as a volleyball coach for the Pioneers. All supporters in East Ridge had one, and so did just about every other volleyball player in ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors