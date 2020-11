(The system we have long used for criminal mugshots stopped working - apparently because the Sheriff's website is still unsecure (http instead of https) and browsers are increasingly not displaying unsecure websites. We do not know why an increasing number of mugshots on the Sheriff's site now say Image Not Displayed. We have temporarily gone to a gallery display of the available mugshots as the best option now available.)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMMONS, ASHTON DEWAYNE

1904 Tinsley Pl Chattanooga, 374046121

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BALL, SHARLA RACHELLE

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

---

BELCHER, ALVIN LAJUAN

22 W 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102201

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

---

BROWN, COTY

304 OSBORNE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BUMP, LINDEN

1992 COWDEN AVE MEMPHIS, 381045321

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

---

BUTLER, TEDDY LEROY

439 DETOUR RD SALECREEK, 37379

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIO. MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDERS

DUI

---

BYNUM, DEVIN LAMON

1244 HELENA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT

---

CARREY, MARIAH

1515 N BROADWAY NEW YORK CITY, 10065

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

CARTER, PATRICK LAMONT

2208 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

COLBERT, NAKESHA DANIELLE

701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374063117

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

COLVIN, KEOSHA DIANE

2827 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ASSAULT ON POLICE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

COX, DONALD WAYNE

6004 PORTER DR HARRISON, 373419541

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

DAVIDSON, ALBERT LEE

2025 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DAVIS, WALON LYNN

125 BRANDON LANE BENTON, 37307

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

GREEN, BRAEDEN ISAAC

1603 1ST AVE KIMBALL, 373475526

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

HAMPTON, THEAREAST

2108 WISDOM STREET Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

HARRIS, RICHARD ALLEN

1410 BELTON AVE DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 55100401

---

HOLDEN, GORDON

1402 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DUI 2ND

---

HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN

5434 FITCH WAY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

LESLIE, SHELBY Z

20 MASON DR APT 516 CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

LINDSEY, TINA MICHELLE

6327 MORNINGGLORY DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MCGHEE, JERAMY STEFAN

4104 SOUTH TERRACE APT 110 CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MCKENLEY, SAMUEL SCOTT

304 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 30711

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

---

MIDDLETON, DUANYAE A

2800 FERNLEAF LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

MOORE, JOSHUA LEE

3512 BROOKFIELD LN MARYVILLE, 37803

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

---

NEWSOM, BRITTANY MARIE

203 CRISMAN STREET RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

POAG, STACY DEWAYNE

1415 EAST 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073200

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

---

REEVES, ERIC LEBRON

112 SOUTH SEMINOLE CHATTANOOGA, 30741

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

RICHIE, ARLEY GENE

1053 COMBS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051774

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

ROBERTSON, CHARLES FRANKLIN

5305 CONNELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

SHIRLEY, COREY JAMES

1220 MOBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

SHROPSHIRE, QUENTRELL PATRICK

5411 WINNIESPAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162441

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

---

SMITH, BRANDON DANELL

3409 GAIL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

SPEEGLE, ROGER EARL

8108 HOLLY HILLS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

TAYLOR, ASHLEY MONIQUE

3810 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101716

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

TOKAREV, VLADIMIR

20 MASON DRIVE APT 516 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)

---

TOMAS-RAMIREZ, HAROLDO

2128 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

TORRES ZUNIGA, RAFAEL

4752 GREEN SHANTY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

WALKER, DAVID TRENT

2004 BRAGG ST Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

WATKINS, ALEXANDER

439 ROBERTS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)

---

WORLEY, ROBYN YVETTE

1506 EAST 47TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE(LEAVING SCENE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

YEAGER, NEYLAND

5908 SHELBY LANE FRANKLIN, 37064

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL