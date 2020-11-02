Efforts Underway To Get 90-Acre Industrial Tract Near Highway 58 Development Ready

Efforts are underway to get a 90-acre tract near Highway 58 development ready.

The property is part of the Enterprise South Industrial Park.

Cherita Allen, of city economic development, said the city is currently without such a large tract to lure new development.

The city Industrial Development Board on Monday approved two resolutions related to getting the property development ready.

One is a contract with S&ME for $264,200 for due diligence at the site, and another is with Barge Design Solutions for $399,000 for the same type work.

Bill Payne of city public works works said the Army remediated the site prior to transferring the property to the city.

He said the new studies relate to such items as where rock may be located on the site and how the site may be leveled through "cut and fill."

The city and county are to split the $264,200.

The $399,000 includes a $349,000 TVA grant with a $50,000 local match.