 Monday, November 2, 2020 56.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


IDB Approves Moving Forward On East Chattanooga Rising TIF

Monday, November 2, 2020

The city Industrial Development Board on Monday authorized city officials to move forward on an "East Chattanooga Rising" Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District at the former Harriet Tubman site.

The TIF project will next go to the City Council for its approval.

The project is built around plans by Nippon Paint to invest $59 million on a 28.94-acre site.

Some $4 million in infrastructure improvements are planned at the site, and that would be repaid through dedicated taxes from the Nippon facility at 3.5 percent interest over 20 years.

Cherita Allen, of city economic development, said the Nippon project was pushed away from Roanoke Street toward nearby railroad tracks, and it is necessary to build a road to connect to Roanoke.

She said the road, which will be an extension of Hardy Street, will also benefit development of some 15 acres of the Tubman site not being used for the paint factory.

Ms.

Allen said Nippon has closed on the property purchase. She said she has met with a Nippon official who is moving to Chattanooga to oversee the construction and then operate the plant.

She said Nippon has hired SSE as the contractor, and the city is urging that as many local firms and workers be included as possible.

Jermaine Freeman, of city economic development, said the COVID-19 stalled out plans to gain community input on use of the 15 acres, but the city hopes to get that re-started in some fashion.


November 2, 2020

Chattanooga To Receive $700,000 In Justice Grants To Combat Violent Crime

November 2, 2020

Tennessee Has Over 3,100 New COVID Cases; Hamilton County Has 92 New Cases

November 2, 2020

Georgia Coronavirus Numbers Increase By 18 Deaths And 939 Cases


The city of Chattanooga has been awarded $700,000 in Department of Justice grants to fight and prevent violent crime in the Eastern District of Tennessee. The grants, awarded by the Department’s ... (click for more)

Tennessee had 26 new coronavirus deaths on Monday, as the total climbed to 3,379, state Health Department officials said. There were 3,161 new coronavirus cases in the state for a total of 264,587. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 18 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,999. There were 939 new cases as that total reached 362,921 ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Chattanooga To Receive $700,000 In Justice Grants To Combat Violent Crime

The city of Chattanooga has been awarded $700,000 in Department of Justice grants to fight and prevent violent crime in the Eastern District of Tennessee. The grants, awarded by the Department’s Office of Justice Programs, are part of more than $458 million in funding to support state and local law enforcement efforts to combat violent crime in jurisdictions across the United States. ... (click for more)

Tennessee Has Over 3,100 New COVID Cases; Hamilton County Has 92 New Cases

Tennessee had 26 new coronavirus deaths on Monday, as the total climbed to 3,379, state Health Department officials said. There were 3,161 new coronavirus cases in the state for a total of 264,587. Hamilton County had no new deaths from coronavirus on Monday, as the toll remained at 111. There were 92 new cases, compared to 72 on Sunday, bringing the total to 12,820. There ... (click for more)

Opinion

Get Out And Vote

For those of you who do not intend to vote (for whatever reason), please consider the millions of brave men and women who have served in our country’s armed forces to protect our freedoms – among the most important of those freedoms is the right to vote. More importantly, please consider those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our freedoms. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Pick Trump To Win

Call it a gambler’s hunch, a naïve guess, ‘whistling in the graveyard,’ or whatever, but the view from where I sit is that Donald Trump will be convincingly elected to a second term as the President of the United States by the end of the election day voting tomorrow night. Forget the uncounted mail-in ballots and the liberal judges who have granted some states extra days to receive ... (click for more)

Sports

Big 10 Won't Let Nebraska Play Mocs This Weekend

UTC, which has only been able to play a single football game this virus-plagued fall, almost had another contest this weekend. Nebraska, with an opening on its schedule, wanted to fill in with a visit from Chattanooga. The Mocs would have gotten a guarantee of $200,000 to $250,000. However, the Big 10 Conference nixed the idea. That came even after all the Huskers players ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Suddenly Have Options At Point Guard

In the spring, Tennessee was dangerously low on point guards. The position was so depleted that Lady Vol forward Rennia Davis thought she’d have to moonlight as a backup. That was then. Now the Lady Vols are three deep at the crucial position as they prepare for their women’s basketball season. Graduate transfer Jordan Walker’s arrival this summer from Western Michigan spelled ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors