Tennessee Has Over 3,100 New COVID Cases; Hamilton County Has 92 New Cases

Tennessee had 26 new coronavirus deaths on Monday, as the total climbed to 3,379, state Health Department officials said. There were 3,161 new coronavirus cases in the state for a total of 264,587.

Hamilton County had no new deaths from coronavirus on Monday, as the toll remained at 111. There were 92 new cases, compared to 72 on Sunday, bringing the total to 12,820.

There have been 11,492 people in Hamilton County recover from COVID, 90 percent, and there are 1,217 active cases.

There are 80 people hospitalized from coronavirus in Hamilton County, with an additional three suspected cases. Of those, 27 are Hamilton County residents and 22 are in intensive care.

The state currently has 1,434 people hospitalized from the virus, 17 more than on Sunday.

There have been 234,460 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).





Testing numbers are above 3.705 million across the state.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 38,288 cases, up 526; 572 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 33,402 cases, up 283; 353 deaths, up 1



Knox County: 13,615 cases, up 146; 97 deaths, up 1



Bledsoe County: 1,050 cases, up 3; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 3,778 cases, up 24; 24 deaths



Grundy County: 609 cases, up 4; 14 deaths, up 1



Marion County: 842 cases, up 10; 14 deaths



Meigs County: 349 cases, up 10; 6 deaths



Polk County: 545 cases, up 3; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,182 cases, up 14; 22 deaths, up 1

Sequatchie County: 375 cases, up 5; 2 deaths