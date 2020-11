A school bus was involved in an accident Monday afternoon on Timesville Road. There were 19 children on the bus, but no injuries were reported.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash involving a school bus in the 1700 block of Timesville Road.

Preliminary investigation shows another vehicle and the school bus were taking a sharp curve on Timesville Road, and the two vehicles made contact, causing a minor traffic crash.