Rep. Colton Moore Asks Governor Not To Certify Nov. 3 Election; Says Legislature Should Decide

Rep. Colton Moore from Dade County is asking Governor Brian Kemp not to certify the results of the Nov. 3 election, saying too many uncertainties remain about it despite a hand recount.

Rep. Moore said the matter should be decided by the Georgia Legislature.

Here is his letter to state officials:

November 20, 2020

Governor Brian Kemp

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger

Attorney General Chris Carr

Speaker David Ralston

Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan

332 State Capitol Atlanta, GA 30334

Governor, Mr. Secretary, Mr. Attorney General, Mr. Speaker, Lieutenant Governor,

We find ourselves in times of confusion amidst the greatest election our Republic has ever faced. While I appreciate the tireless work of election officials in our state, I cannot imagine your heavy burden. However, at this time, we have serious allegations against our voting system that do not meet basic performance standards in our legislative intent.

Georgia is 17 days past the date of our election and we still do not have a decision the people can be confident in. Given the 0.28% difference in Presidential election results, Constitutents have expressed significant concern about incompetent local election operations, unlawful cyber manipulation and vulnerabilities within the electronic voting systems.

Since initiating an election audit, four counties have produced altered results with other Georgia counties now in question.

If Georgia’s Executive certifies the results of this election without considering these treasonous allegations, then all elections operated in this manner will be forever tainted. A decision shall be brought forward to the people under clarity and confidence not reasonable doubt and incompetent administration of new systems.

According to our Constitution 3 U.S.C. § 2, Whenever any State has held an election for the purpose of choosing electors, and has failed to make a choice on the day prescribed by law, the electors may be appointed on a subsequent day in such a manner as the legislature of such State may direct.

“Fiat Justitia, Ruat Caelum” is the motto inscribed in the marble wall behind the Georgia Supreme Court bench. Let justice be done though the heavens may fall.

Respectfully, we must uphold our oaths’ and turn the burden of this decision over to the Georgia Legislature, as now called for by the United States Constitution.

God have mercy on Georgia,

Representative Colton Moore