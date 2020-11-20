Blake Thomas, 14, who had been reported missing, is back with his family. His family on Wednesday said he was last seen on Saturday. (click for more)

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 331,532 on Friday with 3,444 new cases. There have been 74 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 4,202, said state Health Department officials. Hamilton County had 231 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The new total is 16,169. There were five more deaths from the virus in the county on Wednesday, bringing the toll to 134. ... (click for more)