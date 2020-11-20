 Friday, November 20, 2020 69.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Cody Patterson Named Communications Officer For Hamilton County Schools

Friday, November 20, 2020
Cody Patterson
Cody Patterson

Cody Patterson was named on Friday as the new communications officer of Hamilton County Schools. Mr. Patterson will begin working with the district on Friday,  Dec. 4.

“We are thrilled to have Cody Patterson join our team,” said Dr. Bryan Johnson, superintendent of Hamilton County Schools. “His diverse experience in communications and passion for public education is what our district needs as we look toward the future.”

Mr. Patterson most recently worked as a communications consultant in Kentucky and Indiana. Before working as a consultant, he worked in various communications roles within Kentucky State government, including the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Venues as well as the lieutenant governor’s office.

“As a certified teacher, education is near and dear to my heart,” said Mr.

Patterson. “I’m excited for the opportunity to promote the meaningful work being done at Hamilton County Schools and look forward to partnering with the community as we seek to create pathways to bright futures for all students.

Mr. Patterson is married to his wife Adrienne and has two young sons, Leo and Eli.

 


November 20, 2020

Missing 14-Year-Old Blake Thomas Is Back With His Family

November 20, 2020

Tennessee Has 3,444 New COVID Cases, 74 More Deaths; Hamilton County Has 231 New COVID Cases And 5 More Deaths

November 20, 2020

Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposure At General Sessions Court


Blake Thomas, 14, who had been reported missing, is back with his family. His family on Wednesday said he was last seen on Saturday. (click for more)

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 331,532 on Friday with 3,444 new cases. There have been 74 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 4,202, said state Health Department officials. ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department announced a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Hamilton County General Sessions Court at 600 Market Street, in Judge Webb’s court room. Case investigations ... (click for more)



Opinion

Marsha, Marsha, Marsha - And Response

While 250,000 US families will have an empty chair at Thanksgiving this year due to COVID, Senator Marsha Blackburn is concerned about Chattanooga’s relationship with our Sister City: Wuxi, China. According to her, Chattanoogans are victims of “espionage” by that sister city. Instead of working to get federal aid to keep our restaurants open, instead of working to get ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What Have I Learned?

For a number of years one of my favorite essays of all time has been, “What I Have Learned.” For quite nearly 20 years it has always been attributed to the late Andy Rooney, America’s most fabled “curmudgeonly commentator.” From 1978 to November of 2011, Rooney closed every Sunday’s broadcast of the CBS news hour, “60 Minutes” with his legendary “A Few Minutes with Andy Rooney.” ... (click for more)

Sports

Media Tabs Rhyne Howard As SEC Pre-Season Player Of The Year

Southeastern Conference media have tabbed University of Kentucky women’s basketball junior guard Rhyne Howard as the SEC Preseason Player of the Year and projected the Wildcats to finish third in the league standings. Earlier this week, league coaches also named Howard the SEC Preseason Player of the Year and picked UK to finish second in the conference standings. Last season, ... (click for more)

No Fans At UTC Basketball Games Through December

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department announced Thursday that there will not be fans in McKenzie Arena for home men's and women's basketball contests through the month of December. "With the continued challenges and safety concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided that it is in the best interest of our programs to not have fans ... (click for more)


