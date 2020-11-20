Cody Patterson Named Communications Officer For Hamilton County Schools

Cody Patterson was named on Friday as the new communications officer of Hamilton County Schools. Mr. Patterson will begin working with the district on Friday, Dec. 4.

“We are thrilled to have Cody Patterson join our team,” said Dr. Bryan Johnson, superintendent of Hamilton County Schools. “His diverse experience in communications and passion for public education is what our district needs as we look toward the future.”



Mr. Patterson most recently worked as a communications consultant in Kentucky and Indiana. Before working as a consultant, he worked in various communications roles within Kentucky State government, including the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Venues as well as the lieutenant governor’s office.



“As a certified teacher, education is near and dear to my heart,” said Mr.

Patterson. “I’m excited for the opportunity to promote the meaningful work being done at Hamilton County Schools and look forward to partnering with the community as we seek to create pathways to bright futures for all students.

Mr. Patterson is married to his wife Adrienne and has two young sons, Leo and Eli.

