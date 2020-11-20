 Friday, November 20, 2020 69.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposure At General Sessions Court

Friday, November 20, 2020

The Hamilton County Health Department announced a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Hamilton County General Sessions Court at  600 Market Street, in  Judge Webb’s court room.

Case investigations revealed that an individual was in this courtroom during their infectious period of COVID-19 on Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

 

“Anyone who visited this courtroom on this day and time should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested as soon as possible if symptoms appear,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes.

 

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, dry persistent cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC. If you develop any unusual symptoms, do not leave the house, except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly. If you become symptomatic at any time, you should get tested as soon as possible.

 

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing continues at Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, every day of the week from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The testing site is closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 and 27, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Testing will resume Saturday, Nov. 28, during regular hours.

 

For more information, call the Health Department’s hotline at 423-209-8383 or visit the Health Department’s  website.


