 Saturday, November 21, 2020 43.0°F   patches fog   Patches Fog

Breaking News


Harrison Business Owner Says After Frightening Encounter With COVID "It's No Hoax"

Saturday, November 21, 2020
Mike Giaccione
Mike Giaccione

Mike Giaccione's Assemblers, Inc., thrived as other businesses failed after the coronavirus arrived in March 2020.

But the deadly virus later dealt a heavy blow to the company founder.

Giving testimony at a county press conference, Mr. Giaccione said he is 54 and considered himself in very good health with daily visits to the gym. He said he tries to follow the protocols "but one way or the other it got me."

He said he had just left his business and went to work out on Oct. 5 when he began to feel achy and found that his temperature had reached 100. He stopped at a clinic on Highway 58 to get a rapid test for COVID, and 15 minutes later it showed negative.

Nevertheless, Mr. Giaccione said he went back to the clinic the next day after he began to feel worse and worse and his temp went up to 102 and then 103. He said, "I had a raw sensation inside my chest." While there he took a COVID test that would not be back until several days later.

He then checked himself in to the emergency room on Gunbarrel Road, where this time there was a positive COVID test. He was transferred to the COVID unit at Erlanger downtown. Of his condition then, he said, "I felt like I had been hit by a truck."

The father of two young girls at Silverdale Academy said he received treatments for five days. While in the hospital, he got a call with the results from the clinic COVID test he had taken earlier - another negative. He said wryly, "I'm sitting in the hospital taking COVID treatment and they tell me I'm a negative."

He was finally released, but Mr. Giaccione said 24 hours after getting back home his temperature went back up to 103. "My breathing started getting substantially worse."

Back to the Gunbarrel emergency room, he was told he was developing pneumonia. Then he was shipped back to Erlanger's COVID section.

He said this time it appeared the treatments were not working. "I was miserable. I was not getting any better. I could barely get up out of bed. My breathing was getting really seriously bad. I was up to eight liters of oxygen. It was getting quite scary."

He said, "I started to get concerned. Am I going to be one of those statistics of those who die from COVID?" 

But finally he began to turn the corner and was released from the hospital for a second time after he was able to wean off the oxygen. Still, he said he felt miserable.

Three weeks later, he said he is still not up to 100 percent - "probably 80 to 85 percent." He said, "On the way here I got winded walking up the steps." 

Mr. Giaccione said despite all the news about the current pandemic, "I've got a doctor who says it's a hoax. I've got all kinds of friends that think this thing's a hoax."

He said, "I can tell you it's not worth the risk because when you get a case like I did, it basically attacks you. And nobody knows why some cases are more severe than other cases." 

The Giaccione statement can be seen at

https://youtu.be/PCA4jMN_J1I

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 


November 21, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

November 20, 2020

Missing 14-Year-Old Blake Thomas Is Back With His Family

November 20, 2020

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLISON, DANIEL LEE 1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga TAMPERING ... (click for more)

Blake Thomas, 14, who had been reported missing, is back with his family. His family on Wednesday said he was last seen on Saturday. (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLISON, DANIEL LEE 1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE --- BARON, VERNON DOUGLAS 3520 ROLLING ... (click for more)

Missing 14-Year-Old Blake Thomas Is Back With His Family

Blake Thomas, 14, who had been reported missing, is back with his family. His family on Wednesday said he was last seen on Saturday. (click for more)

Opinion

Marsha, Marsha, Marsha - And Response

While 250,000 US families will have an empty chair at Thanksgiving this year due to COVID, Senator Marsha Blackburn is concerned about Chattanooga’s relationship with our Sister City: Wuxi, China. According to her, Chattanoogans are victims of “espionage” by that sister city. Instead of working to get federal aid to keep our restaurants open, instead of working to get ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

As we present the last edition of the Saturday Funnies before next Thursday’s Thanksgiving celebration, allow us to veer away from the opening riddle. Instead, here are five “ice-breakers” you can pop on the old lady – who you have never seen before in your life and have already forgotten her name! (Old ladies think this “corn” is funny) -- If the Pilgrims were alive today, what ... (click for more)

Sports

Media Tabs Rhyne Howard As SEC Pre-Season Player Of The Year

Southeastern Conference media have tabbed University of Kentucky women’s basketball junior guard Rhyne Howard as the SEC Preseason Player of the Year and projected the Wildcats to finish third in the league standings. Earlier this week, league coaches also named Howard the SEC Preseason Player of the Year and picked UK to finish second in the conference standings. Last season, ... (click for more)

No Fans At UTC Basketball Games Through December

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department announced Thursday that there will not be fans in McKenzie Arena for home men's and women's basketball contests through the month of December. "With the continued challenges and safety concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided that it is in the best interest of our programs to not have fans ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors