Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLISON, DANIEL LEE

1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BARON, VERNON DOUGLAS

3520 ROLLING MEADOWS RD NW DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500

UNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENTSERVICES PROV

---

BATTLES, AARON NATHANIEL

41 MCGLOTHEN LANE DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

BLANCETT, BRITNEY NICOLE

9054 POLAN LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

---

BROWN, DAYJOUR

3819 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101717

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

---

DISALVO, NICHOLAS ALEXANDER

2322 EMERALD LAKE CT DEKATOR, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

---

DOBBINS, ROGER ALAN

325 CHURCH ST SHERWOOD, 37376

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DUVALL, BENJAMIN WADE ELLIOTT

3030 NORTH PORTER ST WINCHESTER, 37412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

EVANS, RACHAEL CODY

1109 MORRIS LANE CHATT, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

---

EWTON, SHERRY MARIE

15821 COULTERVILLE RD SALE CREEK, 373739761

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing AuthorityCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---GARCIA, MAX ALBERTO79 AVIATION DR ROSSVILLE, 38066Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GARDNER, GARIN LEE766 CRAB APPLE LN SE Cleveland, 373230590Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---GILREATH, JOHNNY LEON1322 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTSPEEDINGSTOP SIGN VIOLATION---GREEN, BRANDON SHEAN7502 BLEEN PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN---GUDELL, ROBERT KACIE1756 VARNER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---HARRIS, YAMAYA NAVONAge at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: UTCDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HARVEY, SEAN RAY8236 OXFORD DR HIXSON, 373431586Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HATFIELD, STORMY NACOLE3617 LAMAR AVENUE CHATTAOONGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE(CHILD ENDANGERMENT)---HORNE, MYRON JANSEN1505 WEST TARP TALLAHASSEE, 32303Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HOWARD, BRANDON A1012 N HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JONES, MAURICE LAMONT4702 BRENTWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHARASSMENT---LEONARD, DREW DILLON3800 PROVIDENCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METH)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF HEROI---LOLLIS, KENTRAIL DEONTE2015 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MCBRYAR, AMANDA4408 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCCABE, ROCKY SHANE3001 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINECHILD ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MCCLENDON, ALICIA LASHONDRA2711 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN---MCCLOUD, BRANDI LEIGH411 SCHOOL STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---MOORE, CALEB ANTHONY4401 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEAR---NALLEY, SALATHIEL ROSE727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---NEGRON, VICTOR ALOYIUS618 RIDGECREST DR DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---OWENS, CLAYTON ANDREW905 WALL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---PHIBBS, JAMISON NEIL30 HUNTING RIDGE CIR ROCK SPRING, 30739Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSCHEDULE II (COCAINE)SIMPLE POSSESSIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF A FIREARM WHILE INTOXICATEDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---POE, PEYTON LEBRON211 HEMLOCK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIABURGLARYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETHEFT OF PROPERTY---RAINES, RUDY CORDELLHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---RALEY, WHITNEY LEIGH1185 MTN CREEK RDPT 1508 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---RUPRAMKA, AJAY5409 MILL STONE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRAG RACINGSPEEDING IN WORK ZONEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARERECKLESS DRIVINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---SANDERS, FRED AVERY50 HATFIELD DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIABURGLARY (OF AUTO)THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 2500POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---STALLLARD, RICKY L446 SANDSTONE CREEK DR Ringgold, 30736Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARETEXTING WHILE DRIVING---STEVENSON, BRUCE MONROE4703 RANGER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDUI 3RD OFFENSEDRIVING REVOKED 2ND OFFENSEEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---STINER, CHRISTINE A122 STALLION LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SUTTON, JERRELL1736 GANASITA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374062730Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION---TONEY, FELECIA LATONYA218 NORTH HOWELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TROTTER, COY3460 EDGEWOOD CIR NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTPUBLIC INTOXICATION